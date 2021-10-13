MIAMI, Oct. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Magaya Corporation, the leading provider of end-to-end logistics and supply chain automation software, today announced an exceptional close to the third quarter of 2021 with exciting developments across all areas of the business. With a game-changing dual acquisition, innovative product enhancements, new technology development, and stellar sales performance, Magaya continues to lead the way in the LogTech market.
Magaya began Q3 with positive momentum, a result of its ability to deliver H1 sales and operating performance above expectations. Its sustained growth in Q3 positions the company on a continued upward trajectory toward its year-over-year revenue target of 30 percent – a testament to understanding the needs of the market and delivering innovative technology to resolve customer pain points.
Augmenting its organic growth, Magaya completed the dual acquisition of Qwyk, an industry-leading, cloud-based digital freight forwarder platform, and SimpliShip, a freight marketplace platform focused on API connectivity and freight procurement innovation. The dual acquisition marks a key milestone in the evolution of Magaya's digitization strategy and introduces a game-changing end-to-end platform for operations and customer experience to the freight services market.
Technology Innovation Highlights:
- The v11.5.1 release of Magaya Supply Chain includes important security updates for SOC 1 and 2 compliance with stronger encryption and authentication capabilities.
- The v11.5.2 release of Magaya Supply Chain introduces new documents and document templates, enhancements for import operations, added form automation capabilities, and much more.
- Database enhancements to Catapult QMS by Magaya more than double the speed of rate searches, an important advantage accelerating speed-to-market when building quotes and generating bookings.
- Soon to release, a new PostgreSQL enterprise-level database engine will deliver a highly scalable, multi-tenant solution, providing even greater security, reliability, and availability.
- Also, currently in development for upcoming releases are compelling new uses of artificial intelligence and machine learning that will allow logistics services providers to save time and further automate operations.
"We have never seen a more dynamic time in the logistics technology space. As technological advancements in the areas of automation and artificial intelligence intersect with macro-level changes in shipping services and customer behavior, it's thrilling to be a driving force in the industry," said Gary Nemmers, Magaya CEO. "We've made several exciting announcements in the last quarter that further position Magaya as the single solution of choice for freight forwarding, warehouse management, digital customer service, rate management, and compliance - and we continue to innovate every day. You won't want to miss what's coming next from Magaya as 2021 comes to a close and we prepare for a new year ahead."
