HARRODSBURG, Ky., June 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Data Corner launched foundational data analytics courses in an unprecedented format which merges self-paced learning modules with one-on-one coaching. Certification is awarded to all who successfully complete the program. Learn more
The ultimate goal is that participants will be able to extract, analyze, and confidently present data. The courses are tailored to meet individual skill levels and objectives. The coaching sessions range from simple to advanced analytics, from hypothesis testing, ANOVA, Cluster Analysis, factorial and regression analysis. The courses and coaching sessions are available to be taken individually or in teams at discounted rates. Through this accessible method, students and professionals will leave with competence and confidence to communicate with data.
The Data Corner 100 (DC 100): the Essential Course for Understanding, Analyzing, and Presenting Data is the core course. It will enable participants to understand the concepts of data and statistics, formulate a hypothesis testing, and gain confidence in presenting their findings. Learn more
Data holds stories that have the ability to make a positive impact if communicated. Whatever the career or field of study, the demand for data understanding is an integral part of success. In addition, the demand for data scientists is projected to grow nineteen percent by 2026, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.
The data economist and coach, Erjon Gjoci, has eight years of data analysis, research and consulting experience, including five years in the financial services industry in New York City and teaching experience at six different universities (full-time and part-time), both in the USA and Europe. He has taught Principles of Economics, Business Statistics I & II, Corporate Finance, Money and Banking and Financial Institutions and Markets. He has a passion for data and economic interpretation, and his extensive experience presenting data at local and international conferences has honed his expertise.
