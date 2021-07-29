IRVINE, Calif., July 29, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Basta Boatlifts, the inventor and maker of premium hydraulic Over-Center boat lifts, plans to deploy OptiProERP with SAP Business One to streamline its manufacturing operations and grow more efficiently.
The Bellevue, WA boat lift manufacturer grew dramatically during the pandemic as more people turned to outdoor recreation activities to safely social distance and enjoy their local waterways. The National Marine Manufacturers Association reports retail sales of new powerboats in the U.S. increased 12 percent in 2020 to a high level not seen since 2008.
Basta invented the industry changing "Over-Center" gravity locking design, which was patented in 1993 and now is the standard throughout the boat lift industry. The company is an innovator in the industry and holds over 12 patents.
Basta Boatlifts had a legacy accounting system that was not integrated with its inventory system, which led to many manual, time-consuming processes. The shop floor was run largely on employee knowledge, further complicating many processes.
"Our existing accounting system was not able to support our growth," said Bryce Hansen, Basta Boatlifts' owner and president. "The support was poor, there were no meaningful updates, and we had all kinds of challenges. Our inventory system wasn't integrated and there was no shop floor control."
Need: ERP with Manufacturing Functionality
Basta Boatlifts reviewed NetSuite, Microsoft Dynamics, WorkWise, ECi M1 and Visibility before selecting OptiProERP with SAP Business One.
OptiProERP offers a single, comprehensive business management solution for manufacturers and distributors that provides control of and visibility into their end-to-end business processes from start to finish. As SAP Business One's strategic industry and OEM partner, OptiProERP natively embeds its industry-specific solutions directly into SAP Business One's core ERP and financial modules, delivering a fully integrated solution for manufacturing and distribution.
"OptiProERP was manufacturing-specific with everything built in," Hansen said. "I wanted one software to cover everything. I didn't want any manual work to export or import data. It had to be in one place."
Hansen also liked OptiProERP's visual production planning functionality, its product configurator, and industry experienced team.
Better Data-Based Decision Making
After OptiProERP is deployed, Hansen looks forward to having a modern cloud-based ERP system that will help the company grow.
"With OptiProERP, we will gain a tremendous amount of knowledge to make better decisions about how to plan," he said. "One of the biggest benefits is that we will have a sales forecast that ties to a production plan that ties to a purchasing plan."
"Having automated processes will help us improve cash flow, speed deliveries to customers and eliminate much of the time-wasting manual work," Hansen said. "Having better data visibility in one system allows us to make better decisions on how to move forward and plan, which in turn, will lead to better business performance and more profitable growth in a competitive industry."
