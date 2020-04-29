NEW YORK, April 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, creativity and technology company BALMUDA announces for the first time ever the availability of two game-changing home appliances in the United States—BALMUDA The Toaster and BALMUDA The Kettle—each delivering uncompromising design with thoughtful innovation to excite all five senses.
BALMUDA The Toaster delivers the ultimate aroma and texture thanks to its unique steam technology and precise temperature control resulting in the flavor and texture of freshly baked bread. BALMUDA The Kettle, lightweight and perfectly sized, makes pouring so smooth, serving your favorite beverage becomes an act of graceful pleasure. BALMUDA The Toaster (retail price: $329.00) and BALMUDA The Kettle (retail price: $179.00) are available at the BALMUDA USA website and coming soon to Amazon. BALMUDA The Toaster is also available at Williams Sonoma (online only, launch date TBD).
