HOUSTON, April 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Innovative Litigation today announced that it is now participating in Relativity's Aero UI Advanced Access Program (AAAP). The Aero UI Advance Access Program is a subset of RelativityOne customers that have opted in to receiving the Aero UI in advance of the general audience (GA) release. Innovative Litigation and other select customers are working directly with Relativity to provide feedback and share their experience with the UI so Relativity can make any adjustments to it prior to the GA release in Q3 2020.
Innovative Litigation's business is built around customer service and ensuring clients have access to industry-leading solutions that meet their eDiscovery challenges. With the AAAP, Innovative Litigation can provide clients not only exclusive access but the ability to have a direct hand in shaping the future of RelativityOne's next-generation user experience.
"Understanding how difficult change can be, we expected there to be some early speed bumps, however, our client feedback has been incredibly positive. We have received multiple calls, emails and text messages from our clients expressing how easy the new interface is," said Thadd Hale, President at Innovative Litigation. "We love that while the new look and features bring great improvements to the platform, they don't require a learning curve. It is the same platform our clients have known and relied on for years; it is just faster, better-looking and easier to use."
Currently, more than half of Innovative Litigation's operations, project management, solutions staff and clients are interacting with RelativityOne's Aero UI daily. The simplicity and efficiencies of the UI have been key elements that have impressed users thus far. Not only does the new design provide "workflow-driven" navigation within the platform, but the new features and reduction in clicks are also enough to excite anyone, from Relativity veterans to those just learning about the platform.
Innovative Litigation's participation in the AAAP began on April 11, 2020, and is set to extend through the GA release later this year.
About Innovative Litigation
Innovative Litigation delivers on the creed conveyed by its name and our company is based on the key values of innovation, honesty, and client satisfaction. The organization strives to put 100% of its focus on its customers. Innovative Litigation's dedicated leadership team has decades of experience establishing and growing some of the largest companies in this space. Please visit https://innovativelit.com to learn more about Innovative Litigation.
Media Contact:
Thadd Hale
Phone: 650-814-1611
Email: thale@innovativelit.com