CORNELIUS, N.C., June 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Affordable, fast, quality. Pick all three! Solar Operations Solutions, LLC (Solar-Ops) develops and deploys a customized, all-in-one monitoring and control platform tailored to ERTHOS' revolutionary ground-based PV solar system: accelerating project commissioning, supporting long term operations, and lowering cost for overall system deployment.

Working with ERTHOS' team, we established requirements and solutions using our myPV IQ™ Monitoring & Control platform.

ERTHOS® has dared to ask the question, "If the solar panels were free, how would you build a solar plant?" Then, they answered it with their revolutionary ground-based, racking-less, PV array mounting system. Lowering the total system cost to < $0.50/W, this disruptive price point is a market enabler for accelerated deployment of PV solar and energy storage at a scale not previously realized.

Working with ERTHOS during early-stage development through test and pilot project phases, Solar-Ops recognized that traditional monitoring and SCADA platforms posed financial and deployment challenges that were not aligned with ERTHOS' aggressive system construction and commissioning timelines and scalability opportunities.

Leveraging in-house capabilities to design and deliver tailored hardware and software solutions, Solar-Ops has provided a complete monitoring and control platform to meet ERTHOS' unique requirements.

"Laying the modules on the ground and integrating cleaning robots that are responsive to local soiling and environmental conditions required a fully-integrated platform for visibility and control that is unique to ERTHOS' value proposition and business model," said Brad Micallef, President of Solar-Ops. "Working with ERTHOS' team of experts, we were able to clearly establish both requirements and solutions using our myPV IQ Monitoring & Control platform. We packaged a feature-rich, but cost-effective solution to meet their needs."

The myPV IQ monitoring and control platform tailored for ERTHOS provides affordability and flexibility for deployment at <1MW up to multiple 100MW facilities. Solar-Ops' completely integrated solution for comprehensive monitoring and control includes software for cleaning robots and energy storage management, hardware for weather stations and interconnection, as well as APIs for third-party platform integration.

 For more information: https://www.solar-ops.com or https://www.mypv.pro or sales@myPV.pro.

Solar Operations Solutions, LLC is an Operations & Maintenance provider in Cornelius, NC, with 3GW+ of project construction and management. Their myPV® brand for PV and PV+Storage facilities provides turnkey, professional-grade solutions built on experience. myPV® is a registered trademark of Solar Operations Solutions, LLC.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/innovative-monitoring--control-solution-for-erthos-revolutionary-pv-solar-system-301309195.html

SOURCE Solar Operations Solutions, LLC

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.