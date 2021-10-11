ATLANTA, Oct. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- This year the Consumers' Choice Award (CCA) celebrates its 20th year in Atlanta. The CCA was founded in 1987 with the objective of identifying local businesses that distinguish themselves by providing superb customer service. The Consumers' Choice Award operates in Georgia, Ohio and Texas with plans to expand in other states.
For over 25 years, Innovative Network Systems (INSI) has offered an integrated approach to IT support and cybersecurity for small and medium-sized businesses in the Atlanta area. Their 100% local, college-educated, and experienced engineers provide a range of services from basic monitoring to fully Managed IT services. The INSI IT model gives their clients the exact level and type of service they want while also providing greater accountability and reduced ongoing IT support costs. INSI options include cloud, cybersecurity, backups, cabling, wireless, business phones, and much more.
"We are very honored to be voted as the top IT Support company in Atlanta Metro by Consumers' Choice Award," stated Stephen Nowell, Vice President of Operations at Innovative Network Systems, Inc. (INSI). "Our engineers work very hard to provide our clients superior service and we are proud of the results."
The CCA employs third party polling companies as well as a public platform where consumers are invited to cast their votes on line. The public website, VoteAtlanta.biz, utilizes an open platform whereby local residents, 18 years of age or older are eligible to vote. At the conclusion of the 6 week voting period, the votes from all sources are combined. Over 15,000 votes were cast.
Consumers were asked to consider criteria such as professionalism, customer service, and value of products and services when voting. The industry sectors include; Automotive, Home Services, Specialty Services, Retail and Business to Business Services. Depending on the size of industry and the occurrence of voting ties, up to 3 companies may be identified as CCA recipients per category.
