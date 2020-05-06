ROCHESTER, N.Y., May 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Innovative Solutions, a cloud services provider headquartered in Rochester, NY, is living through its name with the roll-out of a proprietary AWS Well-Architected Review (WAR) Engine this week, providing a seamless solution for businesses looking to optimize their cloud environment.
With COVID-19 impacting business operations across the globe, it has become more important than ever for business leaders to discover new ways to drive growth and eliminate unnecessary costs. The game-changing WAR Engine puts cloud optimization in the fingertips of businesses across the nation. Built on Amazon Web Services (AWS) technology, the WAR Engine provides a fast, secure, and effective way to schedule and perform a review of an organization's workloads. Innovative's goal with this new tool is to make it more accessible for businesses to ensure their cloud environment is architected to achieve their desired business and technical outcomes.
WAR's are based on the AWS Well-Architected Review framework that was developed by AWS Cloud Architects to help create an efficient and effective infrastructure for applications being used in the AWS environment. The framework is now used globally to help customers increase the value of their AWS platform for their specific business needs. Innovative's team of cloud experts work with small to mid-size businesses to create a more efficient and effective IT infrastructure, even if it is not in an AWS environment.
Innovative is providing this service at no charge to help businesses gain visibility into infrastructure changes, cost management, compliance, and security. "We are seeing an increase in concerns around security in our industry, and more than ever, a need for businesses to realize immediate cost savings. The launch of the WAR Engine means we can help more customers optimize their cloud environment and address their concerns" said Justin Copie, CEO at Innovative Solutions.
The WAR Engine roll-out is alongside another big announcement for Innovative as they welcome a VP of Alliances, Chad Walden, to lead the partnership effort with AWS as the company has seen unprecedented growth in serving AWS customers. Innovative has also hired Yann Stoneman, a Cloud Solution Architect, to help lead cloud migration and arm Innovative with additional expertise to perform highly skilled well-architected reviews for businesses across the nation.
Is your organization well-architected? To schedule a Well-Architected Review, visit innovativewar.com.
About Innovative
Innovative specializes in cloud migrations, cloud-native application development, and cloud consulting services for small to mid-size businesses while focusing on the customer experience. Innovative has over 30 years of aligning technology and business needs to drive your company forward.