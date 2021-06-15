MILWAUKEE, June 15, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- HopSkipDrive, the safe and innovative transportation solution for school districts, government agencies and families, announced today that it is launching service in Milwaukee, WI. HopSkipDrive now operates in 16 major markets, including Milwaukee, nine states, and partners with over 250 schools and districts. In Milwaukee, HopSkipDrive is partnering with Milwaukee Public Schools, the largest school district in Wisconsin.
HopSkipDrive is trusted by schools nationwide as a solution to simplify specialized transportation for students with IEPs, youth experiencing homelessness, youth in foster care, as well as students with transportation needs that may not fit neatly into a bus routing plan. The innovative HopSkipDrive platform allows administrators to book, edit and track rides for their students in just a few clicks. Schools report reducing transportation costs, shortening student commute times and improving educational outcomes with HopSkipDrive.
Co-founder and CEO of HopSkipDrive Joanna McFarland says, "We're looking forward to providing a safe, dependable youth transportation solution for Milwaukee-area schools. Mobility is more than getting kids where they need to go; it means access to opportunity. With approximately 78,000 students in the Milwaukee Public Schools district, we're excited to answer the district's transportation needs."
Milwaukee Public Schools Director of Transportation David Solik Fifarek says, "We are very excited to be partnering with HopSkipDrive and for their commitment in providing safe and efficient transportation solutions to the young people of our city attending Milwaukee Public Schools."
HopSkipDrive hopes to open its solution to Milwaukee families in the Fall of 2021.
Prioritizing Safety with Unmatched Industry Standards
HopSkipDrive's unique transportation solution combines sophisticated technology with deep operational expertise to ensure ride safety. Its meticulous approach begins with highly vetted caregivers behind the wheel ("CareDrivers") and extends to every aspect of the company's operations.
Every CareDriver has at least five years of caregiving experience and must pass a rigorous 15-point certification process, including fingerprinting, background checks, driving record checks and an in-person meeting and orientation. CareDrivers on the HopSkipDrive platform must use a four-door vehicle newer than 10 years old; vehicles must pass an inspection by a certified mechanic, repeated annually.
Ride organizers can book and track rides from start to finish through the HopSkipDrive platform, also receiving live notifications for each stage of the ride. In addition, HopSkipDrive's Safe Ride Support system tracks every ride in real-time, addressing any issues as they occur and maintaining direct communication with Ride Organizers and drivers.
A Leader in Establishing COVID-19 Safety Standards
HopSkipDrive created and implemented COVID Safe Ride Standards to promote the safety and health of CareDrivers, Ride Organizers and Riders. Vehicles are cleaned and disinfected between each ride, with particular attention to high-touch areas, and CareDrivers must affirm before each ride that this is complete.
CareDrivers and Riders wear face coverings per CDC guidelines, and CareDrivers must affirm they are asymptomatic and have not been exposed to COVID-19 before offering rides through the platform.
Learn more about HopSkipDrive by visiting http://www.hopskipdrive.com. Schools, districts, and counties can email HopSkipDrive regarding partnerships at partnerships@hopskipdrive.com.
About HopSkipDrive
Designed by protective moms and driven by caregivers, HopSkipDrive is the innovator in providing safe, dependable youth transportation for schools, districts, government agencies, and families. HopSkipDrive's advanced technology platform and industry-leading operational expertise provide flexibility and visibility while helping create opportunity for all through mobility.
Since 2014, HopSkipDrive has expanded to nine states and 16 major markets. A venture capital-backed company, HopSkipDrive shares investors with well-known brands like Airbnb, Pinterest, Bird and Ring.
