WASHINGTON, May 5, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- InnovatorsBox was selected to join the 2022 inaugural Morgan Stanley Small Business Academy (The Academy). The 12-week mentorship program is created in partnership between the Supplier Diversity Program and the Institute for Inclusion at Morgan Stanley as part of its commitment to advancing economic outcomes in underserved communities through its products, services, and thought leadership.
The Academy focuses on helping small businesses leverage their competitive advantage, differentiate themselves in the procurement process, strengthen their business knowledge, and build their professional network. The 12-week virtual instructor-facilitated sessions will be followed by a year-long mentorship program. Selected participants are expected to gain deeper insights into doing business with financial services and other industries.
InnovatorsBox Founder, CEO and creativity workplace expert Monica H. Kang says they're honored to be one of the 10 companies selected out of 200+ applicants who applied for The Academy.
"To build a global workplace for all, we must never stop learning ways we can get better at what we do," says Kang, who is also the Author of Rethink Creativity: How to Innovate, Inspire and Thrive at Work. "Leaders face greater challenges today as we navigate the Great Resignation, the post-pandemic transitions, the multi-generation workforce, and tight supply chains. If we want to be more empathetic people and a better innovation partner to our clients, we need to deepen our understanding of the challenges and opportunities the global workforce faces. Morgan Stanley is a global company that walks the talk in equity and inclusion. Our learning from this program will permit us to serve people better today and tomorrow as we work towards our vision of building a workplace for all."
InnovatorsBox is a U.S-certified women owned business that is on the mission to make creativity relatable, accessible, and fun for all to build a creative workplace for all. During the pandemic, InnovatorsBox expanded its innovation and people development offerings to include creative production such as music and games through InnovatorsBox Studios and online training and resources such as Rethink Facilitation through InnovatorsBox Academy. Morgan Stanely is committed to helping brands like InnovatorsBox grow.
"In order for small businesses to get their foot in the door, it is important that they have a competitive advantage. This is when I realized the need for this educational component in our Supplier Diversity Program and I'm so proud to work for a company that allowed me to bring this to life," says Shendora Pridgen, Global Head of Supplier Diversity.
InnovatorsBox began participation on April 25, 2022.
For information inquiries, please reach out to us at info@innovatorsbox.com. To learn more about InnovatorsBox and its mission to unlock creativity for all to build a workplace for all visit http://www.innovatorsbox.com. To learn more about Morgan Stanley Small Business Academy visit here.
