NEW YORK, Mar. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Innovecs has recently achieved Amazon Web Services (AWS) Select Consulting Partner status in the AWS Partner Network (APN). Using AWS, Innovecs is able to build and integrate cloud solutions that aim to enhance its clients' businesses and help them benefit from the reduced costs and innovation in cloud computing.
To become an official solution provider of AWS and meet the stringent APN technical validation criteria, businesses need to undergo a thorough assessment of the overall quality of their cloud solution, as well as their reliability and security. To achieve this status, Innovecs has also demonstrated strong growth potential, in addition to endorsements from clients, committing to continue delivering exceptional services and solutions that drive value for them.
"We are excited to reach the AWS Select Consulting Partner status and bring the benefits of AWS to our clients, and we are committed to further strengthening our efforts to move up through AWS's Consulting Partner program," — said Alex Lutskiy, CEO and Founder of Innovecs. "At Innovecs, we see the ever-increasing demand in cloud expertise from companies of all sizes, and we believe it is only the beginning for us, as cloud computing has massive growth potential.
Our clients are used to expecting excellence in both AWS and Innovecs's digital transformation solutions, and our dedicated AWS-trained professionals are looking forward to delivering even more offerings from cloud applications, platforms, infrastructure, digital migration, to end-to-end cloud strategy," — Alex stated.
Innovecs clients benefit from working with a company that is an expert in providing end-to-end cloud services and maintaining mission-critical cloud workloads. Now, Innovecs is collaborating with AWS to deliver solutions that run on AWS, from selecting the architecture approach to full-cycle development and post-release support.
The company's cloud engineers deliver complete cloud services that give clients fast, flexible access to the cloud, as well as valuable technical support for cloud maintenance and performance improvement.
In recent years, Innovecs has partnered with ironSource, Captify, Neogames, AGS, and more, taking on the responsibility to build and integrate various software solutions. To learn more about Innovecs' expertise, additionally, to reach out to the company's Cloud Center of Excellence, visit https://innovecs.com.
About Innovecs:
Innovecs is a global digital transformation tech company with offices in the USA, UK, Israel, and Ukraine. It was founded in 2011, and its R&D centers are located in Ukraine. Specializing in the design and development of software solutions, Innovecs's team has expertise in the fields of Supply Chain & Logistics, Retail & eCommerce, Healthcare, AdTech, FinTech, and Gaming & Entertainment. Innovecs is in the list of the 5000 fastest-growing private companies in America and Global Outsourcing 100®, and one of the 50 biggest Ukrainian IT employers.
