NEW YORK, Feb. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- InnoHub is a community, platform, and digital space aimed at sharing IT expertise. Initiated by Innovecs, a global digital transformation tech company, InnoHub welcomes experts to join upcoming business and tech events as keynote speakers. Any IT conference, meetup, or workshop organized by the hub aims to connect tech talent around the world, provide opportunities for their growth and expand their professional network.
Since 2018, InnoHub has been a space for sharing the practical expertise of companies and executives in various industries. Today, InnoHub seeks to bring Forrester-powered research to life at its immersive events. These experiences will give motivational and inspirational content from industry innovators, deep-dive sessions on hot topics, and networking with subject matter experts.
Under its Forrester subscription, InnoHub will be able to have consistent communication and host webinars featuring panel experts and guest analysts, to better understand the industry's stakeholders, competitive landscape, and forward-looking market trends. To provide the community with additional value and insight, five virtual events featuring Forrester will be held by InnoHub in 2021.
"A healthy development of the tech industry relies on the power of its community. Circulation of knowledge and expertise gives this power. We believe that access to Forrester's research will make InnoHub stronger, giving us a sufficient knowledge base to be further translated into cutting-edge digital solutions that will astound the global tech arena," — says Alex Lutskiy, Innovecs Founder and CEO.
For more than 35 years, Forrester Research has created technology and marketing research reports and provided advisory services and technology conferences. The company has given global consumer business and technology leaders a clear vision to understand current and future trends. Forrester's analysis and comprehensive studies provide data to minimize the gap between brave concepts and top-notch execution.
All video discussions can be found, viewed, and shared on Innovecs YouTube channel.
About Innovecs:
Innovecs, is a global digital transformation tech company with offices in the USA, UK, Israel, Australia, and Ukraine. The company's R&D facilities are located in Ukraine. Specializing in the design and development of software solutions, Innovecs' team has expertise in the fields of FinTech, Gaming & Entertainment, Supply Chain & Logistics, Retail & eCommerce, Healthcare, and AdTech. Innovecs is in the list of the 5000 fastest-growing private companies in America and Global Outsourcing 100®, and one of the 50 biggest Ukrainian IT employers.
Media Contact:
Olha Boiko, Innovecs
E-mail: prmedia(at)innovecs(dot)com
Office: +1-732-791-58-07
Website: http://www.innovecs.com
Media Contact
Olha Boiko, Innovecs, +1 7327915807, prmedia@innovecs.com
SOURCE Innovecs