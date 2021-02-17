NEW YORK, Feb. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Innovecs, a digital transformation tech company, is once again honored to be recognized on The 2021 Global Outsourcing 100® list by the International Association of Outsourcing Professionals (IAOP®).
The Global Outsourcing 100 recognizes the world's best outsourcing service providers and advisors. This list is based on applications received, and judging is based on a rigorous scoring methodology that includes an independent review by an independent panel of IAOP customer members with extensive experience in selecting outsourcing service providers and advisors for their organizations.
"Consistency is crucial for Innovecs. In order to bring to the table state-of-the-art solutions, we never cease challenging ourselves, raising the bar, and developing our teams. We are proud that our efforts are recognized for the third consecutive year. Innovecs is excited to join the 2021 Global Outsourcing 100® list among other respected companies", — said Alex Lutskiy, Innovecs founder and CEO.
The qualified IAOP jury panel chose the companies to the list The Global Outsourcing 100 according to several criteria — company's profitability, employee growth, customer feedback, innovations in providing services, etc.
"Now, more than ever, outsourcing end-users need to be able to easily identify and select the right company for their outsourcing needs," — said Debi Hamill, IAOP CEO. "It is great recognition being named to The Global Outsourcing 100. Given the strong, global competition, Innovecs should be proud of achieving excellence in the field."
Previously in 2018 IAOP listed Innovecs in the 2018 Global Outsourcing 100 list as Rising Star in a specified category Size & Growth. Last year, Innovecs joined the 2020 Global Outsourcing 100 list and also became the youngest company with an R&D center in Ukraine on the list.
About Innovecs:
Innovecs is a global digital transformation tech company with offices in the USA, UK, Israel, Australia, and Ukraine. The company's R&D facilities are located in Ukraine. Specializing in the design and development of software solutions, Innovecs' team has expertise in the fields of FinTech, Gaming & Entertainment, Supply Chain & Logistics, Retail & eCommerce, Healthcare, and AdTech. Innovecs is in the list of the 5000 fastest-growing private companies in America and Global Outsourcing 100®, and one of the 50 biggest Ukrainian IT employers. For more information about the company, visit http://www.innovecs.com.
About IAOP:
IAOP is the global association that brings together customers, providers, and advisors in a collaborative, knowledge-based environment that promotes professional and organizational development, recognition, certification, and excellence to improve business service models and outcomes. Our members and affiliates worldwide are digging deep at IAOP conferences, learning at IAOP chapter meetings, getting trained and certified at IAOP courses and workshops, and connecting through IAOP social media, all with one goal: better business results. Whether you are a customer, provider or advisor, new to collaborative business models like outsourcing, or you are an experienced professional, IAOP connects you and your organization to our growing global community and to the resources you need to get the results your company deserves and demands. For more information and how you can become involved, visit http://www.IAOP.org.
Media Contact:
Olha Boiko, Innovecs
E-mail: prmedia(at)innovecs(dot)com
Office: +1-732-791-58-07
Website: http://www.innovecs.com
Media Contact
Olha Boiko, Innovecs, +1 7327915807, prmedia@innovecs.com
SOURCE Innovecs