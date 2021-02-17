IRVINE, Calif., Feb. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Innovent Solutions, Inc., a leading integrator of eCommerce search and merchandising solutions using Apache Solr, releases FindTuner® version 3.2. The new release provides powerful personalization, merchandiser-controlled algorithms and enhanced human-touch features.
Release highlights include:
- Powerful Personalization: FindTuner AutoTune takes personalization to new levels and delivers on important ecommerce objectives with new machine learning models. By unlocking the power of shopper behavior and historical order information, merchandisers are empowered to enable fast "buy again" strategies, elevate products the shopper has recently viewed, and ensure products that have high sell-through are always present for every context.
- AutoTune for Merchandisers: FindTuner AutoTune's proven machine learning models provide merchandisers more power to automatically rank products in ways that drive uplift. Enhancements include the ability to easily leverage clickstream events, perform personalization at any level, and utilize any available metric and product data regardless of data type. Provided by the new AutoTune Algorithm merchandising action, high-impact ranking strategies can be configured and deployed in minutes.
- Enhanced Human-touch Features: FindTuner delivers new features for creating engaging search experiences. Merchandisers can create custom links to cross-sell opportunities or content that aids the buying decision. Sort options available on product listing and category results pages can be customized. Targeting capabilities have been enhanced to provide additional precision.
About FindTuner
FindTuner creates engaging search experiences that convert shoppers into buyers. FindTuner shows shoppers the products they want to buy, continually improves shopper experience with machine learning, responds to shopper behavior and trends, and remove barriers to superior search. FindTuner works with any site powered by Apache Solr including prebuilt integration with SAP Commerce Cloud.
Merchants that are already using Solr will find FindTuner can be deployed rapidly. Innovent offers deployment consulting services focused on education and knowledge transfer along with development and deployment support to assist clients with launching the solution quickly. For merchants considering migrating to Solr, Innovent provides end-to-end Solr consulting and integration services that enable a seamless transition and fast time to market.
For more information on FindTuner please visit findtuner.com.
About Innovent Solutions
Innovent Solutions provides services and solutions for Search, Business Intelligence and eCommerce technologies. Founded in 1996, Innovent Solutions has helped numerous eCommerce merchants deploy search solutions that optimize product visibility and deliver a feature-rich search experience to customers. Our solutions leverage merchandising techniques to boost product visibility as well as integrate metric-driven information to improve search relevancy and product conversion. Innovent Solutions is a privately held company headquartered in Irvine, CA. For more information, please visit http://www.InnoventSolutions.com.
