IRVINE, Calif., June 22, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Innovent Solutions, Inc., a leading integrator of eCommerce search and merchandising solutions using Apache Solr, releases FindTuner® version 3.3. The new release provides new recommendations features, visual navigation capabilities, and enhanced processing of FindTuner's AutoTune Machine Learning Models.
Release highlights include:
- New Recommendations Features: The new Featured Products merchandising action provides contextually relevant, automated recommendations using FindTuner AutoTune machine learning models. Enhance and curate cross-sell and up-sell opportunities to spotlight important products anywhere on the storefront. Enable fast re-buy strategies, elevate products the shopper has recently viewed, and ensure products that have high sell-through are always present for every context.
- Engaging Visual Navigation: With the new Visual Navigation merchandising action, merchandisers are empowered to create engaging, visual navigation links to categories at any level. Easily elevate important brands in any storefront experience. Quickly create new navigation paths by combining categories, brands and any product attributes.
- Enhanced Machine Learning Processing: FindTuner's AutoTune machine learning models have never been easier to integrate, manage and deploy. With seamless integration into FindTuner's user-friendly interface, users can configure, test and tune with confidence.
About FindTuner
FindTuner creates engaging search experiences that convert shoppers into buyers. FindTuner shows shoppers the products they want to buy, continually improves shopper experience with machine learning, responds to shopper behavior and trends, and remove barriers to superior search. FindTuner works with any site powered by Apache Solr including prebuilt integration with SAP Commerce Cloud.
Merchants that are already using Solr will find FindTuner can be deployed rapidly. Innovent offers deployment consulting services focused on education and knowledge transfer along with development and deployment support to assist clients with launching the solution quickly. For merchants considering migrating to Solr, Innovent provides end-to-end Solr consulting and integration services that enable a seamless transition and fast time to market.
For more information on FindTuner please visit findtuner.com.
About Innovent Solutions
Innovent Solutions provides services and solutions for Search, Business Intelligence and eCommerce technologies. Founded in 1996, Innovent Solutions has helped numerous eCommerce merchants deploy search solutions that optimize product visibility and deliver a feature-rich search experience to customers. Our solutions leverage merchandising techniques to boost product visibility as well as integrate metric-driven information to improve search relevancy and product conversion. Innovent Solutions is a privately held company headquartered in Irvine, CA. For more information, please visit http://www.InnoventSolutions.com.
