IRVINE, Calif., Nov. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Innovent Solutions, Inc., a leading integrator of eCommerce search and merchandising solutions using Apache Solr, releases FindTuner® version 3.4. The new release provides powerful automation for navigation, enables extension of machine learning models, and further enhances visual navigation capabilities.
Release highlights include:
- Powerful Automation for Navigation: FindTuner AutoTune expands its powerful machine learning capabilities by elevating the best brands, categories, and product features. Improve conversion and shopper experience by automatically providing the right facets for any context with important, actionable information from each shopper's interaction on the storefront.
- Extensible Machine Learning: FindTuner AutoTune expands its proven machine learning models to deliver the best products with no manual effort. Utilize engagement with promoted products, favorited items, quick-views and more to continuously improve search and navigation results for exceptional shopper experiences.
- Enhanced Visual Navigation: FindTuner's Visual Navigation has been enhanced to provide additional ways to define navigation paths that may combine categories, brands and any product attributes. Send shoppers to pages that convert, direct shoppers quickly to the content they seek, or inspire shoppers to explore the site.
About FindTuner
FindTuner creates engaging search experiences that convert shoppers into buyers. FindTuner shows shoppers the products they want to buy, continually improves shopper experience with machine learning, responds to shopper behavior and trends, and remove barriers to superior search. FindTuner works with any site powered by Apache Solr including prebuilt integration with SAP Commerce Cloud.
Merchants that are already using Solr will find FindTuner can be deployed rapidly. Innovent offers deployment consulting services focused on education and knowledge transfer along with development and deployment support to assist clients with launching the solution quickly. For merchants considering migrating to Solr, Innovent provides end-to-end Solr consulting and integration services that enable a seamless transition and fast time to market.
For more information on FindTuner please visit findtuner.com.
About Innovent Solutions
Innovent Solutions provides services and solutions for Search, Business Intelligence and eCommerce technologies. We have helped numerous eCommerce merchants deploy search solutions that optimize product visibility and deliver a feature-rich search experience to customers. Our solutions leverage merchandising techniques to boost product visibility as well as integrate metric-driven information to improve search relevancy and product conversion. Innovent Solutions is a privately held company headquartered in Irvine, CA. For more information, please visit http://www.InnoventSolutions.com.
