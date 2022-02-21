IRVINE, Calif., Feb. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Innovent Solutions, Inc., a leading integrator of eCommerce search and merchandising solutions using Apache Solr, releases FindTuner® version 3.5. The new release provides additional targeting capabilities, enhanced multi-language support, and improved usability.
Release highlights include:
- New Targets: FindTuner 3.5 expands its unrivalled targeting capabilities to allow merchandisers to be more effective in executing their business goals. Merchandising objectives can now focus on the shopper's query results including evaluating if a product is present or if the results contain certain brands or categories. Assess the size and quality of facets or check if spelling suggestions are available to display.
- Enhanced Multi-Language Support: FindTuner's promotional Banners have been enhanced with multi-language support allowing for finely crafted, pixel-perfect web banners to be defined in a single merchandising strategy but displayed in any language. This addition expands on existing multi-language support that is present with FindTuner.
- Improved Usability: FindTuner's context target has been extended with additional capabilities for merchandisers to quickly and easily implement multivariate A/B tests, utilize shopper segments to create personalized experiences, and show the right products at the right time with context aware promotions.
About FindTuner
FindTuner creates engaging search experiences that convert shoppers into buyers. FindTuner shows shoppers the products they want to buy, continually improves shopper experience with machine learning, responds to shopper behavior and trends, and remove barriers to superior search. FindTuner works with any site powered by Apache Solr including prebuilt integration with SAP Commerce Cloud.
Merchants that are already using Solr will find FindTuner can be deployed rapidly. Innovent offers deployment consulting services focused on education and knowledge transfer along with development and deployment support to assist clients with launching the solution quickly. For merchants considering migrating to Solr, Innovent provides end-to-end Solr consulting and integration services that enable a seamless transition and fast time to market.
For more information on FindTuner please visit findtuner.com.
About Innovent Solutions
Innovent Solutions provides services and solutions for Search, Business Intelligence and eCommerce technologies. Founded in 1996, Innovent Solutions has helped numerous eCommerce merchants deploy search solutions that optimize product visibility and deliver a feature-rich search experience to customers. Our solutions leverage merchandising techniques to boost product visibility as well as integrate metric-driven information to improve search relevancy and product conversion. Innovent Solutions is a privately held company headquartered in Irvine, CA. For more information, please visit http://www.InnoventSolutions.com.
Copyright © 2022 Innovent Solutions, Inc. All rights reserved. Innovent Solutions, the Innovent Solutions logo and FindTuner are registered trademarks of Innovent Solutions, Inc. in the U.S. All other brands, names or trademarks mentioned may be trademarks of their respective owners.
Media Contact
Keith Mericle, Innovent Solutions, Inc., 949-754-2940, kmericle@innoventsolutions.com
SOURCE Innovent Solutions, Inc.