GREENBELT, Md., March 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- InnoVETive Solutions, a Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business (SDVOSB), is pleased to announce the acquisition of Pinnacle Solutions' IT Services Division. This acquisition enhances InnoVETive's position in the federal IT Services market, enables the pursuit of several new strategic business opportunities, and further strengthens our combined ability to compete in the IT modernization arena for target customers such as the Internal Revenue Service and the Department of Homeland Security.
"This acquisition expands our ability to compete for opportunities that line- up squarely with our core competencies, and we look forward to applying our past successes to new government agencies as we help them solve their most difficult challenges," said Jim Stevens, Managing Member of InnoVETive, and President and CEO of CPMC.
About InnoVETive Solutions
InnoVETive Solutions is a Mentor-Protégé Joint Venture (JV) between CPMC and T-Rex Solutions. This JV combines the industry-leading technical expertise of the mentor, T-Rex Solutions, with the world-class Program Management expertise of the protégé, CPMC. The executive leadership of these companies have worked together for years and the companies have partnered on several notable programs, including the US Census Bureau's 2020 Census Technical Integrator Program.
About T-Rex Solutions
Established in 1999, T-Rex Solutions is a proven mid-tier IT professional services firm now ranked the #1 Government civilian cloud vendor and #1 Iaas/PaaS Government vendor by Bloomberg. T-Rex develops, integrates, operates, and protects our government customers' mission critical applications and data by applying innovative engineering solutions in the areas of Cloud Adoption and Infrastructure Optimization, Cybersecurity and Data Engineering and Analysis.
About CPMC
CPMC is a Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business (SDVOSB) that makes complex program management concepts simple, helping organizations accomplish a wide array of challenging program management goals. CPMC stands at the forefront of the PM market, bringing the best tools and talent, and the applied knowledge of its leadership team.
