- Innoviz Technologies Ltd. ("Innoviz") to become publicly listed through business combination with Collective Growth Corporation (NASDAQ: CGRO) ("Collective Growth") in a transaction sponsored by Antara Capital LP and Perception Capital Partners LLC - Transaction is expected to provide up to $350 million in gross proceeds comprised of Collective Growth's $150 million of cash held in trust, assuming no redemptions by public stockholders, and a $200 million fully committed ordinary share PIPE at $10.00 per share, led by Antara Capital and includes strategic investments from Magna International, Innoviz's Tier-1 partner, Phoenix Insurance and other institutional investors - Following the targeted closing of the transaction in the first quarter of 2021, the combined Company is expected to have an estimated equity value of approximately $1.4 billion and to be listed on NASDAQ under the ticker symbol "INVZ" - Founded in 2016 by a group of Israeli Intelligence Corps veterans from Unit 81, the most prestigious technological unit in the Israeli Defence Forces, Innoviz is a global developer of high-performance, solid-state LiDAR sensors and perception software for autonomous vehicles - BMW chose Innoviz's solid-state LiDAR sensor, InnovizOne, sourced and manufactured by Magna International, to develop its LiDAR for series production - Furthering its commitment to bring automation to the entire mobility market, Innoviz recently announced InnovizTwo, a lower price point and technologically advanced product that will enable OEM customers to deliver enhanced safety and functionality at a mass-market price point - Innoviz current partners and investors include Magna International, Samsung-Harman, Aptiv, Magma Venture Partners, Vertex Ventures, SoftBank Ventures Asia, Phoenix Insurance, China Merchants Capital, Shenzhen Capital Group, Harel Insurance Investments and Financial Services and others - All Innoviz shareholders will retain 100% of their equity holdings in the public company - Transaction positions Innoviz to capitalize on significant growth opportunities, expand its product roadmap and offers investors a unique opportunity to invest in the future of autonomous driving