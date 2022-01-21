HOUSTON, Jan. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Innowatts, an industry-leading AI-enabled energy and data analytics SaaS provider, today announced being named a 2022 Global Cleantech 100 Company by Cleantech Group. The honor marks the third consecutive year that Innowatts has been recognized for its game-changing technology and commitment to decarbonization.
"Being named to the Global Cleantech 100 list, not once but three times, speaks to our team's continued commitment to creating technologies that accelerate the energy transition and help companies reach their sustainability goals," said Siddhartha Sachdeva, Chief Executive Officer at Innowatts. "This accomplishment validates our customer-centric approach and products. As our customers evolve and set new goals, we will continue innovating new products to serve them."
Selected from over 10,000 applicants, the 100 companies on the Global Cleantech list represent the private, independent, and for-profit companies best positioned to deliver solutions that will take us from commitments to actions in the sprint to net-zero. This year's list included entries from 94 countries. The sectors covered include Agriculture & Food, Enabling Technologies, Energy & Power, Materials & Chemicals, Resources & Environment, and Transportation & Logistics.
"Our customers' sustainability demands and expectations are evolving, and Innowatts is investing in the talent, technology, and resources to meet their changing needs," said Jeff Wright, Chief Revenue Officer at Innowatts. "Our platform accelerates the energy transition by leveraging insights from over 45 million meters globally and enabling users to analyze multiple data sets, gain a better understanding of their carbon footprint and intensity for each site, and facilitate more ambitious sustainability initiatives."
The list combines Cleantech Group's research data with qualitative insights from an 85-member expert panel of leading investors and executives active in technology and innovation scouting. From pioneers and veterans to new entrants, the Expert Panel broadly represents the global cleantech community, giving the Global Cleantech 100 the respect and support of many important players within the cleantech innovation ecosystem.
"We have the science, ingenuity, and investment capital to propel a three-decade transformation to net-zero," said Richard Youngman, CEO, Cleantech Group. "The 2022 Global Cleantech 100 companies underscore the attainability of this goal. Now, we need braver regulators, policymakers, and procurement departments to scale these solutions and bring down their cost curves as fast as possible."
In September 2020, an independent Electrical Power Research Institute (EPRI) study found that Innowatts' energy forecasting models consistently outperformed six other leading forecasting platforms. Today, Innowatts continues to innovate by leveraging their domain skills and market experience to create new energy and sustainability-related applications that serve a growing list of customers and industries. With the ability to provide insights at the meter, Innowatts can complement and facilitate the acceleration of sustainability and environmental, social, and governance (ESG) initiatives.
In doing so, Innowatts is redefining how companies measure their carbon footprint and intensities at each site by applying AI/ML learnings from over 45 million meters globally. Innowatts' scalable, highly secure, and market-leading SaaS platform delivers a seamless end-to-end solution that quickly ingests, processes, and analyzes large amounts of raw data gathered through many data sources (such as smart meters, weather trends, and other macro and social-economic data) to produce unmatched insights. This empowers Innowatts' partners to meet and/or exceed current demands and make data-driven decisions, keep costs low, and deliver the sustainable and resilient energy their customers have come to expect.
About Cleantech Group
At Cleantech Group, we provide research, consulting and events to catalyze opportunities for sustainable growth powered by innovation. We bring clients access to the trends, companies and people shaping the future and the customized advice and support businesses need to engage external innovation.
Industries are undergoing definitive transitions toward a more digitized, de-carbonized and resource-efficient industrial future. At every stage from initial strategy to final deals, our services bring corporate change makers, investors, governments and stakeholders from across the ecosystem, the support they need to thrive in this fast-arriving and uncertain future. The company was established in 2002 and is headquartered in San Francisco with people based in London, Paris and Boston.
About Innowatts
About Innowatts: Innowatts is a leading energy SaaS platform that utilizes best-in-class artificial intelligence to help electricity providers unlock grid edge opportunities, increase customer value, and accelerate the energy transition by leveraging insights from more than 45 million meters globally. Outcomes enable users to analyze multiple data sets, gaining a better understanding of their carbon footprint and intensity for each site. The Innowatts platform delivers real-time, customer-centric energy analytics with unprecedented accuracy. With clients and operations across the Americas, Europe, and Asia, Innowatts is a global leader, enabling energy providers to become truly customer-focused and fully leverage the power of data to transform their businesses. For more information, please visit http://www.innowatts.com
