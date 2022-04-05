Industry leaders Inntopia and AZDS announce that they have teamed up to launch a new integrated product to drive increased conversion, revenue and user experience for the Resort and Hospitality industry. The new product, RevRaise, leverages 75+ pre-built integrations to allow luxury travelers to easily and quickly book their lodging and ancillary products all together for their vacation from a single, intuitive interface without leaving the resort or hotel's website domain.
STOWE, VT & DENVER, CO , April 5, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- After years of concepting, UX/UI design, and development, Inntopia and AZDS are releasing a powerful update to AZDS's RevRaise booking engine. By combining Inntopia's industry-leading ability to aggregate and sell products across multiple systems with AZDS' track record for delivering innovative, conversion-increasing booking engines, the new integration allows guests to easily and quickly book everything they need for a vacation from a single, intuitive interface without leaving the resort or hotel's website domain.
"We've built and continually optimized the luxury hospitality industry's leading booking engine, RevRaise, for our hundreds of clients around the world for the better part of a decade," said Adam Deflorian, CEO of AZDS. "We're excited to now introduce this new evolution thanks to the functionality Inntopia brings to the table, which will take our clients' guests on an intuitive, journey-based booking experience that guides them through all the steps they need to secure all the products (including flights) and experiences they need for their vacation in a integrated, intuitive user flow. This new functionality will allow our clients to drive even higher levels of conversion, order value and ultimately revenue."
Inntopia's one-cart booking platform brought three key elements to the table. First, the ability to aggregate real-time inventory across an unlimited number of systems including PMS, POS, and the systems of the activity, transportation, and lodging partners they work with. Second, the ability to package, upsell, and price those products, and combinations of products, in ways that align to modern guests' booking behaviors and expectations. Third, a powerful API that enabled AZDS to access that real-time inventory, pull them throughout a hotel or resort's entire website - making the entire site shoppable, add products to a unified cart, and securely book the complete trip in one transaction.
AZDS leaned on their deep experience building, optimizing, and customizing their RevRaise booking engine which, to this point, has primarily been built for hotels on Sabre's SynXis CRS. Through continuous improvement and mobile-optimized design, they've been able to increase conversion rates by up to 47% compared to out of the box booking solutions. Most importantly, they've learned to build custom booking interfaces that work with a resort's existing product settings so implementation is quick and painless. This is extremely helpful for hotels, but critical when selling multiple products from multiple systems in the same transaction. AZDS also has a dedicated Product team with embedded Inntopia expertise to ensure a smooth activation for Inntopia partners.
"Our ability to sell real-time inventory from a variety of systems in a single interface has put Inntopia on the map. This new interface unlocks the power of that functionality in some truly exciting new ways," said Trevor Crist, CEO of Inntopia. "AZDS is a world-class agency and has earned their reputation by delivering clear measurable results. This new partnership is a perfect blend of their strengths and ours."
The new multi-product version of RevRaise is already being implemented at a small group of hotels and resorts, with more slated for implementation shortly. For more information visit the Inntopia Commerce or RevRaise websites.
