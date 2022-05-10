Industry-leading, cloud-based RobOps platform launches advanced capabilities providing data management and real-time operation for the new KIRA B 50 autonomous floor scrubber
MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., May 10, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- InOrbit, the leader in cloud-based RobOps (robot operations) at scale, today announced integration with Alfred Kärcher SE & Co., the world's leading provider of cleaning technology, bringing best-in-class real-time observability, optimization and newly launched advanced operations capabilities to Kärcher's most sophisticated autonomous machines.
Kärcher is one of the largest developers of industrial cleaning equipment. With operations in 78 countries around the world and a reputation for reliability and innovation, Kärcher is synonymous with cleaning. Now, with their line of Kärcher Intelligent Robotic Applications (KIRA), the company has once again redefined value for end users. InOrbit and Kärcher have worked closely together to support the KIRA B 50 autonomous floor scrubber, arriving at a joint solution for efficient monitoring of robot health, advanced incident management and the optimization of mission success.
InOrbit is introducing today Advanced Incidents, which leverage multi-parameter programmatic rules to enable the management of common autonomy exceptions and mission execution services. Extending the recently launched Configuration as Code support, a RobOps best practice, InOrbit's platform can ensure that any issues that may result in degraded performance or service interruption can be identified, logged and in many cases resolved through remote interventions, promptly setting robots back on track.
Kärcher has built their autonomous cleaning solution on top of the InOrbit platform, allowing efficient execution of cleaning missions with limited human intervention, thus freeing up people to carry out other tasks. From getting real-time data about individual robots, to managing the overall fleet efficiency through key performance indicators and ensuring full autonomy through advanced remote support, InOrbit has allowed Kärcher to focus on their unique differentiators.
Florian Pestoni, InOrbit's co-founder and CEO, highlighted the strong alignment with Kärcher on the strategic value of data and a shared vision around providing cleanliness as a service. "Kärcher has created one of the smartest cleaning robots in the world. InOrbit extends this intelligence to the cloud, augmenting what the robots can do on their own and enabling a complete view of robot operations at scale," said Pestoni. "InOrbit is helping Kärcher clean up."
Marco Cardinale, Vice President of Floor Care Solutions & Robotics at Kärcher, praised the team and technology at InOrbit. "Kärcher is meeting the industry need to automate in order to keep up with the demand for verifiably clean spaces. The development of smart autonomous mobile robots like KIRA B 50 exemplifies our dedication to tackling these jobs. InOrbit is recognized as the leader in RobOps, and through this collaboration we can jointly offer the most advanced and efficient solution to our customers."
Together, Kärcher and InOrbit are taking an exciting step forward in the rapidly evolving cleaning sector.
A case study exploring the Kärcher and InOrbit collaboration further is now available along with additional media assets here.
InOrbit will host a webinar with the Kärcher team on June 1st, 2022, to discuss the future of autonomous cleaning. Register for free at http://www.inorbit.ai/webinar/inorbit-karcher
To learn more about InOrbit please visit http://www.inorbit.ai
About InOrbit
Headquartered in Mountain View, Calif., InOrbit is the leading platform for RobOps at scale. The company is bridging the autonomy gap through its cloud-based, robot-agnostic data platform that enables robotics companies and enterprises to master the four O's of robot operations: observability, operation, orchestration and optimization. InOrbit's multi-cloud platform provides secure, real-time analytics and data collection, robot performance monitoring (RPM), incident response and root-cause analysis. For more information, please visit http://www.inorbit.ai.
About Kärcher
Kärcher is the world's leading provider of cleaning technology. The family owned enterprise employs 14,400 people in 78 countries and 150 subsidiaries. More than 50,000 service centers in all countries ensure continuous and comprehensive supplies to customers all over the world. In 2021, Kärcher achieved the highest sales in its history with 3.092 billion euros. For more information, please visit http://www.kaercher.com.
