FLOWER MOUND, Texas, Nov. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Inovi Solutions is pleased to join Pledge 1%, a global movement to create new opportunities for nonprofits of all sizes and stages of growth by making a positive social impact through their organization through digital transformation.
Inovi Solutions joins more than 15,000 companies around the world who have committed to Pledge 1% of their staff time, product, profit and/or equity to whatever charity or social cause of their choosing.
In addition to providing a discounted rate on its Salesforce Nonprofit Cloud consulting and development services, Inovi Solutions is proud to announce its commitment to donate 1% of its staff time to nonprofit partners.
Inovi Solutions has already donated staff time to nonprofits including Nana Grants, Inc., which pays for child care so low-income single mothers can finish a college/university degree or approved job training program and get a good paying job to gain financial independence; and Quality Care for Children, which ensures that Georgia's infants and young children are nurtured and educated by working to improve the quality of child care programs across Georgia and helping parents access and afford high-quality child care programs.
"The entire team at Inovi Solutions is honored to donate time and provide a discounted rate to nonprofit partners like Nana Grants and Quality Care for Children so they can digitally transform their operations, automate their business processes, and spend more time advancing their mission," said Faiz Mannan, Founder and President of Inovi Solutions.
Inovi Solutions is proud to join the Pledge 1% community and encourages other companies to take the pledge and leverage their business as a force for good.
To learn more about Inovi's program, visit http://www.inovisolutions.com
ABOUT INOVI SOLUTIONS
Inovi Solutions, Inc. is a trusted leader in Salesforce consulting, development, project roadmapping and implementation. We work with businesses of all sizes to identify their pain points and critical operational needs, then we create and execute custom solutions on the Salesforce platform that help them thrive. Founded in 2015, Inovi Solutions is privately held and is led by Founder & President Faizul Mannan, who has nearly 25 years of IT consulting and Salesforce development experience at companies including AmerisourceBergen, Veritix and VantageMed. Inovi is based in Flower Mound, Texas, with a second office in Dhaka, Bangladesh.
ABOUT NANA GRANTS, INC.
Nana Grants, Inc. is a nonprofit that was founded in 2016 by Executive Director Erica Stephens with a vision of covering the cost of childcare so low-income single mothers can finish their college/university degree or approved job training program, get good paying jobs, and gain financial independence. Learn more at http://www.nanagrants.org.
ABOUT QUALITY CARE FOR CHILDREN
For more than forty years, Quality Care for Children (QCC) has remained Georgia's leader in equipping parents and child care providers with the resources they need to receive and provide high quality, affordable child care. The organization provides on-site consulting, training, business resources, and nutrition programs to child care programs and supports parents with a free referral service and tuition assistance for low-income families. Please visit http://www.QualityCareforChildren.org or call (404) 479-4181 for more information.
ABOUT PLEDGE 1%
Pledge 1% is a global movement that inspires, educates, and empowers every entrepreneur, company, and employee to be a force for good. Over 15,000 members in 100+ countries have used Pledge 1%'s flexible framework to ignite half a billion dollars in new philanthropy. To learn more about Pledge 1% and take the pledge, please visit http://www.pledge1percent.org.
