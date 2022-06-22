ISM7000 Series delivers comprehensive access control management with easy to use smart phone app
CHICAGO, June 22, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- INOX will showcase new smart lock technology along with other hardware solutions in booth 1034 at the AIA Conference on Architecture from June 22 to 25 in Chicago, IL. Commercially-rated and accompanied by a user-friendly app, the ISM7000 Series Smart Entry Lock provides an intuitive access control system for users seeking a control access system with the potential to span multiple properties. INOX will also showcase recently released hardware solutions and designs.
"We could not be more excited to show off INOX's ISM7000 to the leaders and professionals in architecture and design at AIA," said Qianyan Cheng, INOX cofounder and Vice President of Product Research and Development. "The market needed an easy to control system and attractive looking smart lock, and the ISM7000 Series provides the best of both worlds in a commercially capable product that has an aesthetic upgrade option with any trim, lever or finish that INOX offers."
The cloud-based smartphone application that accompanies the ISM7000 Series manages all aspects of the control system with multi-level user roles and permissions. The app can control a wide range of access devices traditionally found in multifamily or mixed-use property, such as a high-traffic gym entrance door. The ability to install and manage the locking system from a single app saves time by eliminating complicated IT setup.
INOX will display several other new residential and commercial hardware solutions at AIA 2022, including:
- The Art Deco Series, which offers a complete collection of products to transform utilitarian door locks, card readers and other hardware into custom-created, Jazz Age-style designs. This series includes trims, chassis and locks with a full array of entry sets, levers, escutcheons, deadbolts, door stops, door pulls, cabinet pulls and pocket sliding door hardware.
- The PD97ES Electrified Mortise Lock with Monitoring Switches, a sensor-controlled electrified mortise lock for sliding doors that supports touchless entry or exit. When a sliding door is closed, a built-in door position switch sends a signal to the lock that automatically engages the deadbolt. The PD97ES also includes Request-to-Exit (REX), Deadbolt Monitoring (DBM) sensors and an alarm function. This commercial-grade lock is UL listed and can be integrated with any access control system on the market.
About INOX
INOX is an innovative engineering company serving the residential, commercial, hospitality, and healthcare industries. An expert in door hardware design, manufacture, and assembly, INOX has supplied locks, pulls, and levers for some of the most beautiful buildings in the world. INOX products continue to revolutionize the industry, from the first privacy barn door locks to electric mortise sliding door locks with auto-latching and auto-locking capabilities for touchless opening solutions. For more information, visit http://www.inoxproducts.com.
