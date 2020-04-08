SAN DIEGO, April 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Companion Medical, manufacturer of InPen, the FDA-cleared intelligent insulin system for people with diabetes who practice multiple daily injections (MDI), today announced the launch of the new version of the InPen app. The new InPen app now provides an insulin therapy solution for people with Type 1 or Type 2 insulin-dependent diabetes by providing a fixed dose and meal estimation dose calculator for those who administer insulin based on fixed meal amounts or the relative size of their planned meals. This makes it easier for users to estimate the correct amount of insulin without the hassle of counting carbs and puts more actionable diabetes treatment suggestions in the hands of users and healthcare providers.
These new capabilities - available to healthcare providers and InPen users across the US today - position InPen to help the majority of patients using multiple daily injections, regardless of their personal insulin regimen. The different modes must be prescribed by healthcare providers, based on their assessment of their patients' needs.
Also in this release is the newest version of the InSights by InPen report which offers a revolutionary new view of insulin therapy exclusive to InPen patients and prescribers. The InSights report provides objective, actionable data for healthcare providers to quickly analyze and help bring their patients into glycemic control faster without the need for an in-person office visit.
"For too long, Type 1 and Type 2 insulin users who choose MDI have had to fly blind when it comes to active insulin in their bodies, dosing history and seeing a correlation between their blood glucose levels and insulin or carb intake," says Sean Saint, CEO and co-founder of Companion Medical. "Our new system now provides increased clarity and insights to MDI users and their healthcare providers."
"Now that we're dealing with a new reality with COVID-19, most healthcare providers are relying on telehealth options to see their patients," explained Janice MacLeod, heading up clinical advocacy at Companion. "With this new upgrade to the InPen system, it allows healthcare providers to have actionable insights into their patients' MDI therapies providing the information they need to recommend the best possible treatment - remotely, without needing to download anything more than an email or fax."
The InPen system, which includes a smart pen and diabetes management app, is available in the US by prescription only. The app is available on the Apple® App Store and Google Play™.
For more information, visit the brand new Companion Medical website: www.companionmedical.com.
About Companion Medical
Companion Medical develops easy-to-use, affordable diabetes technology focused on advanced insulin delivery and real-time actionable insights. The company's flagship product, InPen, is the first FDA-cleared smart insulin pen and mobile app-based diabetes management system providing people with diabetes and healthcare providers with essential data to optimize insulin regimens.