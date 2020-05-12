PALO ALTO, Calif. and TORONTO, May 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Inpixon (Nasdaq: INPX), a leading indoor data company that specializes in delivering indoor intelligence, today announced the upcoming availability of Workplace Readiness Dashboards™ intended to help organizations prepare their indoor spaces for the return of employees and visitors with solutions geared toward assisting businesses with efforts to follow "best practices" guidelines to increase workplace health and safety, in light of potential infectious disease threats such as COVID-19. Government leaders, most recently, New York's Governor Cuomo, are indicating that businesses will have to implement safety precautions with processes and procedures that can address crowding and density. Businesses will have to take action to address physical distancing guidelines and implement contact tracing efforts for their indoor spaces.
Inpixon's configurable dashboard with near real-time analytics will help organizations with these efforts by showing trends and changes in people flow and density by zones using device positioning. Leveraging Inpixon's dynamic, multidimensional map of a business' premises, this solution can communicate key insights on building and zone health based on zone occupancy density, number of entrance and exit points, and dwell times. This information will be essential to an organization's ability to monitor the effectiveness of new policies, to ensure guidelines are being followed, and to trigger automated workflows or alerts so swift action can be taken where needed to help address the safety needs and well-being of individuals within their premises. These tools will also assist organizations with identifying specific zones within a premises that may require attention or access restriction as a result of the presence of an individual that has notified the organization of an infected status.
"Businesses are asking for Inpixon's help in facilitating back-to-work transitions in a time when understanding what is happening within our indoor spaces has never been more important," noted Nadir Ali, Inpixon CEO. "They're looking for solutions that will help them implement and maintain best practices, meet government and industry guidelines, and ensure they are able to offer an environment that has taken appropriate steps to address the safety needs and well-being of their employees, customers and visitors. With the ability to leverage existing compatible Wi-Fi access points, our Workplace Readiness Dashboards are able to capture and interpret critical indoor data, and deliver intelligence that is actionable in the context of today's challenging situation."
"Inpixon Workplace Readiness Dashboards are designed to provide quick, at-a-glance building and zone health scores," said Adam Benson, Inpixon CTO. "Our solution also allows for drill-down metrics and trend analysis over time, offering answers to questions such as, 'Which areas of the floor should be prioritized for cleaning,' or 'Which common space reflects crowding and should be closed.' We've also allowed for integrations with third-party sources of data such as thermal temperature-taking cameras, allowing organizations to understand the percentage of people checked and to be alerted through a single interface if there was an elevated temperature reported. The data obtained from sources such as health questionnaires that may serve as an important tool for human resource departments can also be integrated to learn, for instance, what percentage of employees are feeling ill. Additionally, there will be an ability to trigger alerts when desired occupancy thresholds have been exceeded."
Mapping, analytics and positioning capabilities are at the core of the Inpixon Indoor Intelligence platform and its workplace readiness solution. Numerous additional use cases can be addressed including smart navigation that can route users along paths that avoid congestion, integration with space-booking systems to enforce physical distancing, and touch-free, app-enabled, location-based services that can decrease the interaction necessary with staff or contaminated objects.
For more information about Inpixon Workplace Readiness solutions or to book a personalized discovery workshop, please visit https://info.inpixon.com/workplace-readiness.
About Inpixon
Inpixon® (Nasdaq: INPX) is an indoor intelligence company that specializes in capturing, interpreting and giving context to indoor data so it can be translated into actionable intelligence. The company's indoor location and data platform ingests diverse data from IoT, third-party and proprietary sensors designed to detect and position active cellular, Wi-Fi, UWB and Bluetooth devices. Paired with a high-performance data analytics engine, patented algorithms, and advanced mapping technology, Inpixon's solutions are leveraged by a multitude of industries to do good with indoor data. This multidisciplinary depiction of indoor data enables users to increase revenue, decrease costs, and enhance safety. Inpixon customers can boldly take advantage of location awareness, analytics, sensor fusion and the Internet of Things (IoT) to uncover the untold stories of the indoors. For the latest insights, follow Inpixon on LinkedIn, Twitter, and visit inpixon.com.
