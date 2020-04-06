PALO ALTO, Calif. and TORONTO, April 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Inpixon (Nasdaq: INPX), a leading indoor data company that specializes in delivering indoor intelligence, today announced the launch of the next generation of Inpixon Analytics. This latest version includes a new analytics engine, redesigned user interface, new reports, and enhancements of previous features. Inpixon Analytics is part of the Company's indoor intelligence platform which provides businesses with the tools to capture, interpret and visualize indoor data.
Inpixon Analytics arms business managers with insightful information needed to understand visitor behavior and to better manage company operations. It measures and analyzes visitor counts, movements, and dwell times, and it integrates facility maps and weather data. The information can be used to understand the impact of current environmental events (such as the recent stay-at-home orders), to plan staffing levels, to measure crowd density by zone, to determine the success of marketing efforts, and more.
By leveraging data science and artificial intelligence, Inpixon Analytics is able to deliver both descriptive and predictive analytics, allowing businesses to compare and analyze past data as well as to obtain predictive analyses for future forecasting based on sufficient historical data.
This newest version of Inpixon Analytics provides new calendar and map views, allowing users to quickly examine dates of interest and to analyze specific zones of the facility. It includes heat maps to scan for crowding and bottlenecks, reports on dwell times of visitors, and graphical views of visitor paths taken through the building. Additional features include loyalty metrics, event analysis, integrated weather data, voice recognition, chatbot functionality and more.
Inpixon Analytics is well suited for use at corporate campuses, healthcare facilities, government buildings, financial and banking institutions, shopping centers, retailers or any indoor space with occupants. The solution can be quickly activated in establishments with existing compatible Wi-Fi access points and further enhanced with Inpixon sensors. Inpixon is currently offering its analytics solutions at little or no cost to healthcare providers and other organizations seeking solutions to assist in understanding and managing the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Adam Benson, Chief Technology Officer at Inpixon, commented, "During challenging and prosperous times, it is essential to understand visitor behavior and movement as well as business operation metrics in order to improve the visitor experience and enhance business strategies. Inpixon Analytics can be activated in a matter of hours for many businesses, and over time, customers can gain invaluable predictive insights based on their own historical data. We are very excited to launch the next generation of Inpixon Analytics and look forward to assisting customers in maximizing their business success."
About Inpixon
Inpixon® (Nasdaq: INPX) is an indoor intelligence company that specializes in capturing, interpreting and giving context to indoor data so it can be translated into actionable intelligence. The company's indoor location and data platform ingests diverse data from IoT, third-party and proprietary sensors designed to detect and position active cellular, Wi-Fi, UWB and Bluetooth devices. Paired with a high-performance data analytics engine, patented algorithms, and advanced mapping technology, Inpixon's solutions are leveraged by a multitude of industries to do good with indoor data. This multidisciplinary depiction of indoor data enables users to increase revenue, decrease costs, and enhance safety. Inpixon customers can boldly take advantage of location awareness, analytics, sensor fusion and the Internet of Things (IoT) to uncover the untold stories of the indoors. For the latest insights, follow Inpixon on LinkedIn, Twitter, and visit inpixon.com.
