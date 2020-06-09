PALO ALTO, Calif. and TORONTO, June 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Inpixon (Nasdaq: INPX), a leading indoor data company that delivers Indoor Intelligence solutions, today announced it has launched a national advertising campaign to raise awareness of how Inpixon's Indoor Intelligence™ and Workplace Readiness™ solutions can help organizations prepare to reclaim their workplace with tools that collect, map and analyze indoor data to support corporate initiatives and policies aimed at ensuring the safety and well-being of employees and visitors within their premises.
The campaign is designed to reach key decision makers at Fortune 500 and other large enterprises and government agencies. It is anticipated to deliver more than 15 million impressions utilizing online and print media including the Wall Street Journal, New York Times, Washington Post, LinkedIn, and several popular podcasts including TED Radio Hour and Planet Money.
The Reclaim Your Workplace campaign will include a series of print and digital ads, online videos, radio spots and podcast sponsorships reminding us that, if our businesses take the initiative to prepare and adapt in order to overcome the obstacles of today, they will be in a position to thrive tomorrow. It's a powerful and positive message in support of reopen efforts portrayed through a series of monochromatic images overlaid with the blue data streams of offices spaces coming back to life better prepared to offer a safer environment by leveraging the power of indoor data with the use of Inpixon's Indoor Intelligence platform.
This campaign follows Inpixon's recently announced enhancement to its existing Indoor Intelligence platform, with Workplace Readiness dashboards that help organizations prepare their indoor spaces for the return of employees and visitors with solutions geared toward assisting businesses with efforts to follow "best practices" and guidelines to increase workplace health and safety. In light of COVID-19 and potential infectious disease threats, businesses can utilize Inpixon solutions to create visibility around social distancing protocols, support digital contact tracing efforts, and identify areas within facilities in which to focus increased cleaning efforts.
Nadir Ali, CEO of Inpixon, commented, "We are extremely pleased to embark on this high impact campaign, with technology solutions that we believe are essential for organizations aiming to safely reopen and comply with new polices and guidelines. With COVID-19 and potential future threats, it is critical for organizations to adopt and leverage technologies that can support an everchanging environment. Our Indoor Intelligence solutions can equip businesses with the infrastructure to support new safety protocols and regulations as employees transition back into the workplace, along with the flexibility to address future indoor location-based use cases. We look forward to assisting organizations to address today's situation and to put in place versatile solutions that enable them to adapt to potential future challenges."
With the ability to handle sophisticated environments and demanding requirements, Inpixon's suite of technology solutions and Indoor Intelligence is leveraged and used by organizations in a multitude of industries and sectors, including various U.S. government agencies.
For more information on Inpixon's Workplace Readiness solutions, please visit info.inpixon.com/workplace-readiness.
About Inpixon
Inpixon® (Nasdaq: INPX) is the Indoor Intelligence™ company that specializes in capturing, interpreting and giving context to indoor data so it can be translated into actionable intelligence. The company's Indoor Intelligence platform ingests diverse data from IoT, third-party and proprietary sensors designed to detect and position active cellular, Wi-Fi, UWB and Bluetooth devices. Paired with a high-performance data analytics engine, patented algorithms, and advanced mapping technology, Inpixon's solutions are leveraged by a multitude of industries to do good with indoor data. This multidisciplinary depiction of indoor data enables users to increase revenue, decrease costs, and enhance safety. Inpixon customers can boldly take advantage of location awareness, analytics, sensor fusion and the Internet of Things (IoT) to uncover the untold stories of the indoors. For the latest insights, follow Inpixon on LinkedIn, Twitter, and visit inpixon.com.
