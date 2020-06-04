PALO ALTO, Calif. and TORONTO, June 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Inpixon (Nasdaq: INPX), a leading indoor data company that delivers Indoor Intelligence solutions, today announced the release of its latest indoor mapping platform, Jibestream 4.13. The release includes features designed to speed app development, streamline map administration, and further enhance platform resilience.
"Inpixon's mapping solution has been architected from the ground up to support large enterprises," said Adam Benson, Inpixon CTO. "This latest release simplifies integrations with 3rd party data and apps, improves the quality of data our customers input into the content management system, and enhances the aesthetics and readability of the wording on maps. The new features include the expanded use of universally unique identifiers (UUID) which save time and help avoid object conflicts and errors; bulk import of destinations and zones to reduce manual entry and input errors; and advanced map labeling features which ensure labels on units, streets, etc. are optimally displayed at varying map zoom levels and orientations. This release also includes the ability for a single sign-in to manage multiple customer accounts, a key time-saver for our larger partners whom administer maps for several clients or tenants."
"Our Indoor Intelligence platform is a powerful and robust tool for enterprise organizations to visualize and use their indoor data," noted Nadir Ali, Inpixon CEO. "Indoor maps in particular enable so many powerful use cases including search, navigation, worker productivity, customer experience enhancement, and even social distancing metrics and identification of areas for targeted cleaning. With Inpixon, clients can future proof their investment with an extensible and versatile platform designed to evolve with their needs."
