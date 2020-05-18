IRVINE, Calif., May 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- InPlay Inc. announced SMULL (Synchronized Multi-node Ultra Low-Latency) technology, its proprietary wireless communication technology. Compared to traditional local wireless connectivity technologies such as Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and Zigbee, this technology offers less than one-tenth of the communication latency between multiple local nodes in a network. It fundamentally solves the high-latency communication (non-real-time) problem in traditional wireless technologies. The technology will enable many latency-critical wireless applications, such as game controllers, wireless audio, healthcare, and industrial robot control, etc. Developers using SMULL technology can quickly and efficiently address the latency challenges to provide the best user experience and value to end customers.
SMULL technology is based on a star network topology with a single network supporting up to 128 edge nodes. It supports Unicast, Multicast, and Broadcast communication modes. Also, its synchronization protocol ensures that the communication between the local nodes in the same network is not cross interfered; In the meantime, SMULL technology supports adaptive frequency hopping technology, so that the nodes in the network can adapt to cleaner frequency bands in the presence of interference to ensure the communication quality.
"We are excited to introduce SMULL technology to the market today," said Jason Wu, Co-Founder, and CEO of InPlay Inc, "The release of this innovative technology fills a technology gap for local wireless connectivity technologies and provides a trusted technology platform for new and challenging wireless applications. We want developers to rely on the convenience and low latency feature of SMULL technology to deliver truly innovative and competitive wireless products and services to the market."
InPlay plans to launch a range of wireless chipset products based on SMULL technology and the first-gen chipset will become available as early as June 2020.
InPlay Inc is a fabless semiconductor company whose mission is to provide highly scalable, low-latency, low-power wireless communications technologies that unlock the vast potential of the VR/AR, healthcare and wireless industrial IoT markets. The company was founded by a group of wireless engineers experienced in wireless and mobile communication systems with unique technologies in RF, analog mixed-signal circuits, and low-power circuit design. InPlay has a research and development team in Irvine, California, with operations and business development in both the United States and China.
