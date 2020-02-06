DÜZY In-Video Commerce and InPlayer have partnered to create seamless video, on-demand and livestream experiences from view to purchase. Use your video content or livestreams and make purchases, donations and capture leads without customers leaving the video. This patented partnership brings two innovative technologies together with InPlayer's secure paywall and DÜZY's In-Video transactional layer to make the view to purchase experience faster, better for the consumer. Truly monetizing video.