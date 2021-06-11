BOSTON, June 11, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- inPOWERED Lights' Lamp Angel will be your best friend during a power outage. This decorative emergency backup lighting is now available at Wayfair.
The patented technology means the LED lamp automatically switches on when the power goes out, providing up to 24 hours of light and charging power.
"We are excited to launch our new products using the patented Autolight Emergency Technology," said Cherie Cunningham, Owner and Chief Financial Officer. "As a women-owned business, we are committed to creating lamps that provide style and functionality, especially during a power outage."
The Lamp Angel and Blue Coral lamps are stylish yet functional, bringing the consumer a perfect partner for any side table, desk, or nightstand.
The Lamp Angel works nicely for kids who are afraid of the dark with color changing LED lights. Schedule the light to turn on and off, as needed, until they fall asleep. Plus, make it easier on yourself to wake up in the morning by having the lamp come on when it's time to get out of bed. The shatter resistant base can be changed to hundreds of different colors and brightness. The lamp is controlled by smartphone or remote and allows kids to change colors and styles.
Lamp Angel Description:
- Use as a normal lamp and when the power goes out, this light automatically turns on
- Fun color-changing LEDs that you can control from your smartphone or included remote (100 colors!)
- Provides light for up to 24 hours during a power outage
- USB port charges phones, iPads, etc. with or without electricity
- Perfect for your kid's bedroom
- Available on Wayfair, Amazon and http://www.inpoweredlights.com
- Price: $49.99
IPL is a certified woman-owned business. The brand designs and manufactures innovative decorative lamps with AUTOLIGHT Emergency Technology donating 1% of profits to programs committed to helping women entrepreneurs. They seek to empower other women through creativity and ingenuity, encouraging them to submit design ideas for selection as their next new product.
Media Contact
Kiley Thomas, ChicExecs Brand Strategy, 7657299754, kiley@teamchicexecs.com
SOURCE inPOWERED Lights