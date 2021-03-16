RICHARDSON, Texas, Mar. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Industrial Networking Solutions (INS) is excited to be recognized as the first Cisco Internet of Things (IoT) Advantage Partner in North America.
The Cisco IoT Advantage Partner program is designed to validate partners who have completed extensive training, achieved Cisco certifications and completed successful deployment of Industrial IoT networking projects with the expertise of Cisco's cutting-edge IoT solutions.
"INS is proud to be the first partner to achieve Cisco IoT Advantage specialization. We have been pioneers in our field since we were founded in 1998 and we continue to find ways to keep evolving," said INS Director of OT Services, Joel Albert. "With this new partnership, we will work closely with the Cisco product team in the support, development and implementation of their IoT portfolio so we can offer our clients a complete networking solution from Edge to Core."
For more information about Industrial Networking Solutions, Inc, visit http://www.industrialnetworking.com
For more information about Cisco, visit http://www.cisco.com.
About INS
INS distributes products, offers technical support and provides IT services for wired and wireless machine networking applications. Since its founding in 1998, INS has seen the industry space it serves variously labeled "Industrial Ethernet", "Machine-to-Machine" (M2M) and now the "Internet of Things" (IoT). Throughout these changes in industry jargon, though, one thing has stayed constant: INS's commitment to providing our customers with best-in-class products, support and services for their critical wired and wireless machine networking application.
About Cisco
Cisco is the worldwide leader in IT, networking, and cybersecurity solutions. Cisco helps companies of all sizes transform how people connect, communicate, and collaborate.
