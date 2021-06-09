DENVER, June 9, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- InScribe, which delivers game-changing digital community solutions, today announced it is the recipient of the EdTech Breakthrough Award for Best Online Study Tool. With more than 2,000 nominations worldwide in a variety of education categories, InScribe stood out for its role in transforming the way students connect, learn, gather information, and engage with faculty and peers.
"We are grateful for this recognition, and couldn't be more proud of our team for their ideas and innovations that make our platform what it is," said Katy Kappler, CEO of InScribe. "Education isn't a static experience; engagement and interaction are critical to student success. Our digital communities encourage students to connect, collaborate, and contribute, allowing them new ways to explore ideas, master skills, and build confidence in their abilities."
InScribe advances the way students connect with information and people. Through its digital community platform, InScribe creates spaces for students, faculty and staff to work together, asking questions, finding answers, and sharing resources. In addition, InScribe automatically tags questions and answers so they are fully searchable, effectively reducing the number of repeat questions and connecting students to answers much more quickly.
This year marks the third annual EdTech Breakthrough Awards program, which honors excellence and recognizes the creativity, hard work and success of companies, technologies and products in the field of educational technology around the world. EdTech Breakthrough is part of Tech Breakthrough, a leading market intelligence organization that recognizes the industry leaders in today's most competitive categories of technology.
About InScribe
InScribe is a digital student support platform that leverages the power of community and artificial intelligence to connect students with the answers, resources, and individuals they need to succeed. InScribe's digital communities cut across the traditional support silos in higher education, giving students a single place to turn when they need help—no matter the topic or time of day. Students benefit from on-demand, peer-to-peer, and student-to-expert collaboration that helps them feel more connected, increasing student engagement, satisfaction, and retention. Learn more about InScribe at https://www.inscribeapp.com/.
