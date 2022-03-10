DENVER, March 10, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- InScribe, which delivers game-changing digital community solutions, is launching new synchronous communication functionality that allows for real-time conversations and engagement within its virtual community platform. Adding to its robust, AI-powered support ecosystem, InScribe's new synchronous tools make it easy for students, faculty, and staff to connect and collaborate in new and powerful ways.
"Our digital communities have helped hundreds of thousands of students find answers, build relationships, and gain a sense of belonging, all of which contribute to stronger engagement and better outcomes," said Katy Kappler, Co-Founder and CEO of InScribe. "Offering synchronous and asynchronous functionality broadens opportunities to connect, especially at critical times. Students and faculty can use the modality that works best for them, given the nature of the inquiry or information, and everyone benefits from more choice, flexibility, personalization, and urgency in the support process."
InScribe's synchronous tools work in several ways to facilitate real-time interaction among students and moderators. Faculty, staff, and other moderators who recognize student stress or frustration can immediately open up interactive help sessions. They can also host live office hours, coaching sessions, exam reviews, and more.
InScribe communities are integrated with the systems students and staff are already using including the LMS, school portal, and institutional website. With seamless, real-time access to live sessions and to each other through InScribe, participants avoid searching through emails and calendars for meeting links, access codes, and instructions. InScribe also can archive recordings of live sessions for students to revisit and to support learners who weren't able to attend the synchronous event.
"We are really excited about the evolution of the InScribe platform, giving us more powerful ways to reach students," said Maggie Ricci, Manager of eLearning Services at Indiana University. "The ability to connect with students immediately and work through their questions and challenges when they are top-of-mind helps keep them engaged, learning, and progressing."
About InScribe
InScribe is a digital student support platform that leverages the power of community and artificial intelligence to connect students with the answers, resources, and individuals they need to succeed. InScribe's digital communities cut across the traditional support silos in higher education, giving students a single place to turn when they need help—no matter the topic or time of day. Students benefit from on-demand, peer-to-peer, and student-to-expert collaboration that helps them feel more connected, increasing student engagement, satisfaction, and retention. Learn more about InScribe at https://www.inscribeapp.com/.
