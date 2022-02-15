DENVER and FRANKFORT, Ky., Feb. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- InScribe, which delivers game-changing digital community solutions, has partnered with the Kentucky Council on Postsecondary Education (CPE) to support the new Impact exChange online platform that brings together higher education faculty, administrators, and practitioners from over 40 institutions to promote innovative student success solutions statewide.
Kentucky CPE, which oversees Kentucky's state universities and the Kentucky Community and Technical College System, helps monitor and promote academic quality, affordability and student success. The Kentucky Student Success Collaborative, an initiative of CPE, convenes communities of practice to allow administrators to share priorities, feedback, best practices, concerns and ideas to drive improved student success, to build a stronger system of higher education and workforce partnerships.
"There is so much we all can learn from each other, and by giving campuses a voice and connecting them with one another, we can foster the conversations and collaborations that keep us progressing and innovating," said Lilly Massa-McKinley, Executive Director, Kentucky Student Success Collaborative. "InScribe's digital community platform will help us build connections and create more visibility around the topics that matter most and the strategies that we can apply to ensure our students thrive."
The Impact exChange, powered by InScribe communities, brings together innovators in student success from institutions across the state of Kentucky. These interactive spaces not only streamline communication from Kentucky CPE to its member institutions, they also empower institutions to proactively exchange ideas and outcomes and to support each other as they roll out improvements in education, operations and support - all with students in mind.
"We are grateful to be part of a program of this magnitude that brings together the innovative minds and collective insights of so many education leaders and practitioners," said Katy Kappler, CEO of InScribe. "We share Kentucky CPE's commitment to increasing student success and are thrilled to see our digital communities bringing these individuals together to form a statewide collaboration to help students succeed."
About InScribe
InScribe is a digital student support platform that leverages the power of community and artificial intelligence to connect students with the answers, resources, and individuals they need to succeed. InScribe's digital communities cut across the traditional support silos in higher education, giving students a single place to turn when they need help—no matter the topic or time of day. Students benefit from on-demand, peer-to-peer, and student-to-expert collaboration that helps them feel more connected, increasing student engagement, satisfaction, and retention. Learn more about InScribe at https://www.inscribeapp.com/.
About Kentucky CPE
The Council on Postsecondary Education is leading transformation in our workforce, economy and quality of life by advancing progress in educational attainment across Kentucky. As the state's higher education coordinating agency, we champion high-quality, inclusive and affordable postsecondary opportunities that prepare students for civic engagement and sustainable careers. That's why we are undertaking the 60x30 goal, an ambitious effort to raise the percentage of working-age Kentuckians with a postsecondary degree or certificate to 60% by the year 2030. At CPE, we believe that higher education matters – for everyone.
