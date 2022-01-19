DENVER, Jan. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- InScribe Education (InScribe), which delivers game-changing digital community solutions, has been selected to The Elite 200, the acclaimed list of semifinalists in The GSV Cup, the world's largest pitch competition for EdTech startups run by female-led, multi-stage venture capital firm GSV Ventures. Companies selected to The Elite 200 represent the top pre-seed and seed-stage startups in digital learning across the "Pre-K to Gray" space. InScribe will have the opportunity to compete for up to $1M in cash and prizes in San Diego this April at the ASU+GSV Summit, the annual education technology event hosted by Arizona State University and GSV Ventures.
InScribe was selected from a global applicant pool of 750+ companies, the largest application pool for the GSV Cup yet. More than 175 judges from leading venture capital firms and strategic partners in digital learning like Accel, General Atlantic, Reach Capital, and Owl Ventures, among others, used rigorous criteria to determine the 200 most promising companies.
"At InScribe, we believe in the power of community to give every student the knowledge and confidence they need to thrive. We are thrilled to have our work recognized by GSV Ventures and the incredible team of judges for this year's GSV Cup, and to stand alongside the other Elite 200 companies who share our vision for equitable access to quality education for all learners," said Katy Kappler, Co-Founder and CEO of InScribe.
"We're at a critical and exciting time for the future of society," said Deborah Quazzo, managing partner of GSV Ventures. "The pandemic has made it increasingly clear that Ed is on The Edge — on the edge of innovation, transformation, globalization. We've always imagined a new era in which ALL people have equal access to the future, and this year's Elite 200 companies are emblematic of that vision. We're proud to name the 200 semifinalists in the GSV Cup competition and look forward to having them pitch live at the ASU+GSV Summit."
The Elite 200 companies serve learners from Pre-K to Gray, with companies well-distributed across the following categories: Early Childhood, K-12, Higher Education, Adult Consumer Learning, and Adult Enterprise Learning. The 2022 Elite 200 continue to break barriers, comprised of an increasingly diverse and global group:
- 58% of companies have female founders
- 51% of companies have founders that identify as people of color
- 44% of companies are based outside the United States
The GSV Cup is powered by Google Cloud, HubSpot for Startups, HolonIQ, and GSV Ventures.
See InScribe and the rest of the companies selected to the GSV Cup Elite 200 at https://www.asugsvsummit.com/gsv-cup-elite-200.
ABOUT INSCRIBE
InScribe is a digital student support platform that leverages the power of community and artificial intelligence to connect students with the answers, resources, and individuals they need to succeed. InScribe's digital communities cut across the traditional support silos in higher education, giving students a single place to turn when they need help—no matter the topic or time of day. Students benefit from on-demand, peer-to-peer, and student-to-expert collaboration that helps them feel more connected, increasing student engagement, satisfaction, and retention. Learn more about InScribe at https://www.inscribeapp.com/take-action.
ABOUT GSV VENTURES
GSV Ventures is a female-led, multi-stage venture capital firm focused on the $7+ trillion education sector. The fund is currently investing out of GSV Ventures Fund III and backs innovative entrepreneurs around the world in the "Pre-K to Gray" Arc of Learning. GSV manages over $675 million in global EdTech investments. Portfolio holdings include Andela, Class Technologies, ClassDojo, Coursera, Course Hero, Degreed, Guild, MasterClass, Outlier, Photomath, Quizizz, Lead School, Brightchamps, and ClassPlus, among others.
