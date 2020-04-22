NEW YORK, April 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- 3DR Holdings LLC announced today that its Inside Quantum Technology scheduled originally for April 2020 is now rescheduled for June 23-26, 2020 as a virtual event due to COVID-19. The complete program and list of virtual exhibitors can be found at www.iqtevent.com. 3DR Holdings, based in New York City offers events, research, consulting services, and daily news for the fast-growing field of Quantum Computing.
"We are pleased to be able to offer this comprehensive and long-planned event virtually as well as completely archived. Paid attendees will be able to watch and participate in sessions over four-days, from June 23 through 26," stated Alan M. Meckler, CEO of 3DR Holdings. "Each day we will offer four hours of programming that will include live presentations from exhibitors along with the many sessions. We see this as an International Quantum Computing Week, as archived sessions will be available for all attendees so they can assure being able to view any session live or at their leisure, which ensures a huge international attendance."
The complete conference schedule will be announced shortly, and will feature a keynote presentation by Robert Sutor, VP Quantum Ecosystem Development, IBM Research.
The new online event format allows for generous discounts for groups for both commercial, government and academic organizations. For exhibit and sponsor opportunities contact info@3drholdings.com.
For additional information see www.iqtevent.com call +917-403-6300 or email info@3drholdings.com
About 3DR Holdings
3DR Holdings is a technology media organization with website, research and international trade show interests in the fields of 3D Printing and Quantum Computing. For more information, please visit https://3drholdings.com.
About Inside Quantum Technology
Founded by Lawrence Gasman and Alan Meckler, Inside Quantum Technology is the first company entirely dedicated to meeting the strategic information and analysis needs of the emerging quantum technology sector. In addition to arranging conferences and publishing articles of critical importance to the quantum technology sector, the company's consulting group, provides published reports on important revenue opportunities in quantum technology including quantum computer markets and software, quantum key distribution, post-quantum cryptography, quantum sensors, and on important verticals such as the military, the financial sector, big pharma, and more. For additional information, please visit https://www.insidequantumtechnology.com.
