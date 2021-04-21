SALT LAKE CITY, April 21, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Inside Real Estate, one of the fastest-growing independently-owned real estate software companies and a trusted technology partner to over 250,000 top agents, teams, and brokerages is proud to announce the release of CORE Present: the next-generation CMA and presentation builder integrated into the company's flagship platform, kvCORE.
CORE Present helps agents guide clients through an interactive and compelling pricing discussion using a single, intuitive tool. Agents can create an engaging CMA in under a minute or build a customized, fully-branded presentation tailored to their client's unique persona and aesthetic. The presentations can be printed, delivered live, or sent via a link that unlocks powerful behavioral tracking to show agents exactly what their clients are looking at and when.
"Consumers are now behaviorally trained by the likes of Google, Amazon, and Siri. For too long, real estate agents have been required to use less-than-intelligent tools to communicate with their clients," says Joe Skousen, CEO - CORE Division at Inside Real Estate. "That has changed with CORE Present. We've invested millions to launch the most intelligent, robust, and simple-to-use CMA and Presentation solution for real estate. CORE Present enables agents to deliver engaging, real-time insights to their clients faster than ever while staying on-point with their brand and understanding exactly what behaviors drive their clients' journey. Their follow-up becomes timely, fully informed, and massively effective. In short, we're empowering them to win more listings and deals."
Inside Real Estate built CORE Present upon the popular pricing and data visualization features of dashCMA, which the company acquired in 2020, to create CORE Present. dashCMA founder Karen Abram, who was a licensed real estate agent herself, joined the Inside Real Estate team to lead product development on CORE Present.
"I've gone into many presentations with a stack of papers that ended up confusing clients with data that wasn't relevant to them or their situation," says Karen Abram, Product Director at Inside Real Estate. "Having personally used every solution on the market, we set out to make it easier for agents to showcase their local expertise and equip them with valuable insights about their customers that help get more deals done. Delivering this powerful solution to agents and brokers is incredibly rewarding."
CORE Present allows agents to:
- Tap into MLS, title, buyer search, and other data sources to show unique, big-picture pricing that combines multiple perspectives in a single, intuitive view.
- Work interactively in a live environment with buyers and sellers, making changes to comps or toggling property features in real-time, on the go.
- Effortlessly tailor designs and customize content to reflect the needs and nuances of each client.
- Deliver a beautiful, fully branded presentation live, digitally, or printed.
- Be notified with detailed analytics and content engagement tracking that shows what matters most to clients.
- Drive action - whether in person or virtual - with integrated e-signing capabilities at the end of each presentation.
Inside Real Estate believes brokers and agents need to deliver high-value, tech-enabled experiences across the client lifecycle to win. To that end, CORE Present was built within the robust kvCORE platform, giving agents one central place to manage their client lifecycle from viewing initial property searches to requesting home valuations, to listing their home, closing, and beyond.
CORE Present will be available as an add-on to kvCORE brokerage customers beginning in May 2021. Learn more here.
Inside Real Estate is a fast-growing, independently-owned real estate software firm that serves as a trusted technology partner to over 250,000 top brokerages, agents, and teams. It was ranked the No. 1 Real Estate Tech Company in G2's Top 100 Software Awards, based solely on verified user reviews. Their flagship product, kvCORE, is known for delivering profitable growth at every level of a brokerage organization. Built on a modern, scalable, and flexible architecture, kvCORE enables every brokerage to create their unique technology ecosystem through custom branding, robust integrations, and high-quality add-on solutions. With an accomplished leadership team and 230+ employees, Inside Real Estate brings the resources, scale, and vision to deliver ongoing innovation and success to their growing customer base. Learn more at insiderealestate.com.
