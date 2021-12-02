SALT LAKE CITY, Dec. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Inside Real Estate, one of the fastest-growing independently owned real estate software companies and a trusted technology partner to over 250,000 top brokerages and their teams and agents, has been named to MountainWest Capital Network's (MWCN) prestigious Utah 100. It's Inside Real Estate's third consecutive appearance on the annual list of the state's top companies
"We're proud to have achieved our growth objectives year over year," says Nick Macey, President of Inside Real Estate. "This recognition showcases the commitment of our talented and dedicated team. We aim to be a true tech partner to our clients at all times – our growth is their growth – and being named to the Utah 100 is a reflection of that. Being recognized for the third year in a row is a true honor."
Earlier this year, Inside Real Estate launched their innovative CMA and presentation builder, CORE Present, awarded an elusive, perfect 5-star rating by Inman, the leading real estate news source. With listing opportunities in such high demand this year, Inside Real Estate continued to deliver innovation with product updates to kvCORE that help agents and teams drive additional business from their sphere, generate more listing opportunities, and increase efficiency to dominate the coming year.
Building on the success of kvCORE, their flagship platform that's rated #1 in the industry by verified agents and teams, the company also recently launched a first-of-its-kind homeownership technology, CORE Home, focused on client retention for brokerages, agents, and teams.
"This year, we challenged everyone at Inside Real Estate to reach for new heights," says Joe Skousen, CEO of Inside Real Estate. "The focus of our goal brought individual success, customer success, and business growth – largely because we believe the best growth occurs while you're climbing to the summit. It's something everyone embraced, and we're thrilled to be part of our state's amazing business community with a place on the Utah 100."
In addition to providing the most innovative, widely adopted technology solutions designed to drive real business results, Inside Real Estate attracts some of the most forward-thinking and successful real estate tech industry leaders, employing 250 people and growing.
MWCN's exclusive awards program brings together investors, entrepreneurs, and professional service providers while recognizing Utah's 100 fastest-growing companies and the economic and business impact they bring to the state.
About Inside Real Estate:
Inside Real Estate is a fast-growing, independently-owned real estate software firm that serves as a trusted technology partner to over 250,000 top brokerages, agents, and teams. Their flagship product, kvCORE Platform, is the most modern and comprehensive solution in the industry known for delivering profitable growth at every level of a brokerage organization. Built on a modern, scalable, and flexible architecture, kvCORE enables every brokerage to create its own unique technology ecosystem through custom branding, robust integrations, and high-quality add-on solutions. With an accomplished leadership team and its talented staff of 250 employees, Inside Real Estate brings the resources, scale, and vision to deliver ongoing innovation and success to their growing customer base. To learn more, visit insiderealestate.com.
