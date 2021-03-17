MURRAY, Utah, March 17, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Inside Real Estate, one of the fastest-growing independently-owned real estate software companies and a trusted technology partner to over 250,000 top agents, teams, and brokerages, announces its Spring 2021 Release, delivering continued innovation to flagship platform, kvCORE. The release helps users achieve more, in less time, with an enhanced CRM design, faster IDX websites with additional customization, expanded functionality for real estate teams, and groundbreaking new Playbooks technology, helping users tap into the most powerful kvCORE features to drive key business outcomes, in just a few clicks.
"Delivering cutting-edge technology that drives real results for our customers is at the core of everything we do – the tech has to work for them, not the other way around," says Joe Skousen, CEO, CORE Division at Inside Real Estate. "We listen to the 250,000+ agents, teams and brokerages we serve and are excited to continue fulfilling our commitment to bring them the most robust and innovative technology available, helping make them more productive and profitable."
The kvCORE Spring 2021 Release doubles down on principles that have powered Inside Real Estate's product strategy for years – ease of use, automation, customization, and ROI. Highlights from this release include:
- Playbooks: the first of its kind in the real estate tech space, Playbooks combine kvCORE's most powerful features, curated into a streamlined, automated flow to help users achieve top business results. With one-click from their dashboard, users can now initiate Playbooks like "Promote a Listing'' which combine the highest impact kvCORE features plus best practices of top users, in a simple wizard-like experience.
- CRM Design & Performance: kvCORE's Smart CRM is now 10X faster after receiving performance upgrades, a sleek new user interface and simplified navigation options. The updated, more intuitive design gives a complete view of the consumer journey with rapid access to engagement tools like texting, CORE Video powered by BombBomb, CORE Voicemail Drop, Market Reports and more.
- Pond Accounts: kvCORE's functionality for Teams has now been expanded to include robust and automated Pond Accounts, allowing groups of agents to work contacts from a shared "pond". The Pond Accounts will apply kvCORE's behavioral automation to nurture leads while providing clear visibility on activity and agent accountability.
- Website Enhancements: known for capturing and nurturing 3X more leads than the industry average, kvCORE's IDX websites are now faster than ever thanks to performance enhancements improving speed and load times across over 600 MLSs throughout the US & Canada. Added customization capabilities help users stand out from the crowd with new website layout designs, widget options, custom colors and an extensive library of professional images.
"Our job is to learn from our clients, and we believe the connection between their success and ours is very direct," says Nick Macey, President, CORE Division at Inside Real Estate. "This latest release was a result of our team diving deep into what is really generating results for our clients, and then making it even easier to achieve them. Customers are able to drive more business value with kvCORE, faster than ever before."
Inside Real Estate will be showcasing features from the kvCORE Spring 2021 Release in a live webinar on March 18, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. PT. The webinar will also unveil several new products slated for release to the market later in 2021.
About Inside Real Estate
Inside Real Estate is a fast-growing, independently-owned real estate software firm that serves as a trusted technology partner to over 250,000 top brokerages, agents, and teams. It was ranked the No. 1 Real Estate Tech Company in G2's Top 100 Software Awards, based solely on verified user reviews. Their flagship product, kvCORE Platform, is the most modern and comprehensive solution in the industry. kvCORE is known for delivering profitable growth at every level of a brokerage organization and. Built on a modern, scalable, and flexible architecture, kvCORE enables every brokerage to create their unique technology ecosystem through custom branding, robust integrations, and high-quality add-on solutions. With an accomplished leadership team and over 225 employees, Inside Real Estate brings the resources, scale, and vision to deliver ongoing innovation and success to their growing customer base. Learn more at insiderealestate.com.
