Acquisition Focused on Accelerating Armis' Growth and Underscores the Company's Leadership Position in Addressing a Massive Global Enterprise IoT Security Market Need - Largest-Ever Enterprise IoT Security Software Acquisition - Largest Acquisition of a Private Israeli Cyber Security Company Ever - Positions Armis to Lead with Best-in-Class Device Behavior Tracking and Incident Response Platform - Armis was founded in late 2015 to enable enterprises to adopt new connected devices without fear of compromise by cyber attack - CapitalG also participated in the transaction