SAN FRANCISCO, May 4, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Today, Insightly, the leader in customer relationship management (CRM) innovation, is announcing the availability of AppConnect, a powerful workflow automation application that allows users to easily integrate finance, IT, marketing, HR, and other business critical apps with the Insightly platform. As businesses continue to innovate processes to more effectively manage operations in the time of COVID-19, connecting data is critical for maximizing efficiencies and growing business.
"We recognize the power data and business intelligence delivers for businesses today. But to harness that power, businesses need simple, reliable, and scalable solutions that allow them to regularly connect data, people, and processes between different parts of business," said Anthony Smith, founder and CEO of Insightly. "With Insightly AppConnect businesses can design workflows and automate complex processes across systems in an intuitive drag-and-drop interface. It is incredibly powerful because it doesn't require coding and technical skills, and unlocks opportunities for every business--no matter their size or tech and IT resources--to solve operational issues and optimize business for growth."
Insightly customers have already automated over one million workflows. AppConnect delivers over 500 pre-built connectors to apps businesses most frequently use, including Google Workspace, SAP, PayPal, Shopify, Slack, Dropbox, and many others. By allowing companies to integrate different systems, Insightly automates the transfer of data and eliminates the need to manually enter data or write complex code.
"By adopting AppConnect, we were able to shave 50 percent off timelines for our inspections," said Joanna Falcone, VP of Central Operations at Better Earth Solar, a residential solar energy installation company. "It allows us to seamlessly push data to each project directly, which empowers us to move onto the next step in our process instantly. AppConnect has enhanced our internal user experience, reduced project timelines, and created intuitive, scalable processes throughout our organization, while supporting significant growth in our ability to complete solar installations faster than ever before."
For the first time, professionals with no coding skills or expensive data tools can build workflow automations using a simple visual interface that displays automations as flow diagrams and allows users to easily follow all the steps in an integration, maintaining clarity and control throughout the process.
