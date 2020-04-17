DUBLIN, April 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Europe - Mobile Network Operators and MVNOs" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report provides statistics and analyses on Europe's mobile phone market in the wake of evolving regulatory and operating challenges, including data on subscriber numbers among the key operators.
While population increases across Europe mean that there is a steady influx of new mobile subscribers, the market has a sufficiently high penetration rate that growth is largely lateral, in that subscribers are migrating from 3G to LTE networks.
The proportion of 2G subscribers has become negligible and considering that GSM infrastructure carries only a fraction of mobile data many network operators are aiming to close down their 2G services and repurpose spectrum and physical assets for LTE and 5G. However, since some use remains in 2G for low-bandwidth services such as Narrow Band-IoT and M2M, GSM infrastructure in some markets is being retained. In turn, operators are also looking to repurpose 3G infrastructure and spectrum as they gear up for 5G.
5G has now been deployed by several operators across Europe, and a large number of other services launches are expected through to 2022 following auctions for 5G-suitable spectrum in several bands. This is being undertaken through a coordinated Europe-wide approach to ensure that regional markets are prepared for 5G movement simultaneously. 5G-supported mobile data will be the main driver for revenue growth in coming years, given that voice and SMS services are no longer the cash-cows of former times.
Pressure on operator revenue from OTT services, pricing competition and the drive to include a large number of voice minutes and messages in bundles, has been exacerbated by ongoing regulatory measures aimed at reducing termination rates and roaming charges. In response, network operators have increasingly bought into the fixed-line market in a bid to shore up revenue, introduce revenue diversity, and increase scale.
Key Topics Covered
1 Regional Mobile Market Overview
1.1 Overview and analysis
2 Albania
2.1 Market analysis
2.2 Operator statistics
2.3 Telekom Albania (Albanian Mobile Communications)
2.4 Vodafone Albania
2.5 Albtelecom
2.6 Plus Communications
2.7 Mobile Virtual Network Operators (MVNOs)
3 Austria
3.1 Market analysis
3.2 3 Austria (Drei Austria)
3.3 Orange Austria (historic)
3.4 A1 Austria
3.5 Magenta Telekom
3.6 Mobile Virtual Network Operators (MVNOs)
4 Belarus
4.1 Market analysis
4.2 Belcel/Diallog
4.3 A1 Belarus
4.4 Mobile TeleSystems (MTS)
4.5 BeST/life :)
4.6 Mobile Virtual Network Operators (MVNOs)
5 Belgium
5.1 Market analysis
5.2 Operator statistics
5.3 Proximus
5.4 Orange Belgium (Mobistar)
5.5 BASE (Telenet)
5.6 Mobile Virtual Network Operators (MVNOs)
6 Bosnia-Herzegovina
6.1 Market analysis
6.2 Operator statistics
6.3 BH Mobile
6.4 Mobilna Srpske (m:tel)
6.5 HT Mobile (Eronet)
6.6 Mobile Virtual Network Operators (MVNOs)
7 Bulgaria
7.1 Market analysis
7.2 Operator statistics
7.3 Vivacom
7.4 A1 Bulgaria (MobilTel/M-Tel)
7.5 Telenor Bulgaria (Cosmo Bulgaria Mobile/GloBul)
7.6 Mobile virtual network Operators (MVNOs)
8 Croatia
8.1 Market analysis
8.2 Operator statistics
8.3 Hrvatski Telekom (HT)
8.4 A1 Croatia
8.5 Tele2 Croatia
8.6 Mobile Virtual Network Operators (MVNOs)
9 Cyprus
9.1 Market analysis
9.2 Operator statistics
9.3 Cytamobile-Vodafone
9.4 MTN Cyprus
9.5 Kibris Telekom
9.6 PrimeTel
9.7 Mobile Virtual Network Operators (MVNOs)
10 Czech Republic
10.1 Market analysis
10.2 O2 Czech Republic
10.3 T-Mobile Czech Republic
10.4 Vodafone Czech Republic
10.5 Nordic Telecom (MobilKom/U:fon)
10.6 Mobile Virtual Network Operators (MVNOs)
11 Denmark
11.1 Market analysis
11.2 Operator Statistics
11.3 TDC
11.4 Telenor Denmark
11.5 Telia Danmark
11.6 3 Denmark
11.7 Mobile Virtual Network Operators (MVNOs)
12 Estonia
12.1 Market analysis
12.2 Telia Estonia (Eesti Mobiltelefon, EMT)
12.3 Elisa
12.4 Tele2 Estonia
12.5 Mobile Virtual Network Operators (MVNOs)
13 Finland
13.1 Market analysis
13.2 Operator statistics
13.3 Telia Finland
13.4 DNA
13.5 Elisa
13.6 Mobile Virtual Network Operators (MVNOs)
14 France
14.1 Market analysis
14.2 Operator statistics
14.3 Orange
14.4 Altice France
14.5 Free Mobile
14.6 Bouygues Telecom
14.7 Mobile Virtual Network Operators (MVNOs)
15 Germany
15.1 Market analysis
15.2 Operator statistics
15.3 Telekom Deutschland
15.4 Vodafone Germany
15.5 Telefnica Germany
15.6 Mobile Virtual Network Operators (MVNOs)
16 Greece
16.1 Market analysis
16.2 Operator statistics
16.3 Wind Hellas
16.4 Vodafone Greece
16.5 Cosmote
16.6 Mobile Virtual Network Operators (MVNOs)
17 Hungary
17.1 Market analysis
17.2 Operator statistics
17.3 T-Mobile Hungary (MTEL)
17.4 Telenor Hungary
17.5 Vodafone Hungary
17.6 Digi Mobile
17.7 MPVI Mobil
17.8 Mobile Virtual Network Operators (MVNOs)
18 Iceland
18.1 Market analysis
18.2 Operator statistics
18.3 Major mobile operators
18.4 Mobile Virtual Network Operators (MVNO)
19 Ireland
19.1 Market analysis
19.2 Operator statistics
19.3 Vodafone Ireland
19.4 O2 Ireland (historic)
19.5 eir
19.6 3 Ireland
19.7 Mobile Virtual Network Operators (MVNOs)
20 Italy
20.1 Market analysis
20.2 Operator statistics
20.3 Wind Tre (3 Italia/Wind)
20.4 TIM
20.5 Vodafone Italy
20.6 Iliad
20.7 Fastweb
20.8 MVNOs
21 Kosovo
21.1 Market analysis
21.2 Operator statistics
21.3 Vala
21.4 IPKO
21.5 Mobile Virtual Network Operators (MVNOs)
22 Latvia
22.1 Market analysis
22.2 Operator statistics
22.3 Latvia Mobilais Telefons (LMT)
22.4 Tele2 Latvia
22.5 Telekom Baltija/Triatel
22.6 Bit Latvia
22.7 Mobile Virtual Network Operator (MVNO)
23 Lithuania
23.1 Market analysis
23.2 Operator statistics
23.3 Telia Lithuania
23.4 Bit
23.5 Tele2 Lithuania
23.6 Mobile Virtual Network Operators (MVNOs)
24 Luxembourg
24.1 Market analysis
24.2 Operator statistics
24.3 POST Telecom
24.4 Tango
24.5 Orange Luxembourg
24.6 Mobile Virtual Network Operators (MVNOs)
25 Malta
25.1 Market analysis
25.2 Operator statistics
25.3 Vodafone Malta
25.4 GO Mobile
25.5 Melita Mobile
25.6 Mobile Virtual Network Operators (MVNOs)
26 Moldova
26.1 Market analysis
26.2 Operator statistics
26.3 Orange Moldova
26.4 Moldcell
26.5 Eventis
26.6 Moldtelecom
26.7 IDC
27 Montenegro
27.1 Market analysis
27.2 Operator statistics
27.3 Telenor Montenegro
27.4 T-Mobile Montenegro
27.5 M:tel
28 Netherlands
28.1 Market analysis
28.2 Operator statistics
28.3 KPN
28.4 VodafoneZiggo
28.5 T-Mobile Netherlands
28.6 Mobile Virtual Network Operators (MVNOs)
29 North Macedonia
29.1 Market analysis
29.2 Operator statistics
29.3 MakTel
29.4 A1 Macedonia
29.5 Mobile Virtual Network Operators (MVNOs)
30 Norway
30.1 Market analysis
30.2 Operator statistics
30.3 Telenor Mobil
30.4 Telia Norway
30.5 Mobile Norway
30.6 Teletopia
30.7 Ice
30.8 Mobile Virtual Network Operators (MVNOs)
31 Poland
31.1 Market analysis
31.2 Operator statistics
31.3 Orange Poland (PTK Centertel)
31.4 Polkomtel/Plus GSM
31.5 T-Mobile Poland
31.6 P4/Play
31.7 Mobile Virtual Network Operators (MVNOs)
32 Portugal
32.1 Market analysis
32.2 Operator statistics
32.3 MEO
32.4 Vodafone Portugal
32.5 NOS (Zon Optimus)
32.6 Mobile Virtual Network Operators (MVNOs)
33 Romania
33.1 Market analysis
33.2 Vodafone Romania
33.3 Orange Romania
33.4 Telekom Romania Mobile (formerly Cosmote Romania)
33.5 Digi Mobil
33.6 Mobile Virtual Network Operators (MVNOs)
33.7 Mobile Virtual Network Aggregators (MVNAs)
34 Russia
34.1 Market analysis
34.2 Operator statistics
34.3 Mobile TeleSystems (MTS)
34.4 VEON
34.5 MegaFon
34.6 Tele2 Russia/Rostelecom
34.7 SMARTS Group
34.8 Uralsvyazinform
34.9 VolgaTelecom
34.10 Skylink
34.11 Mobile Virtual Network Operators (MVNOs)
35 Serbia
35.1 Market analysis
35.2 Operator statistics
35.3 Telenor Serbia
35.4 Mobilna Telefonija Srbija (MTS)
35.5 VIP Mobile
35.6 Mobile Virtual Network operators (MVNOs)
36 Slovakia
36.1 Market analysis
36.2 T-Mobile Slovakia (Slovak Telekom)
36.3 Orange Slovakia
36.4 O2 Slovakia
36.5 SWAN Mobile
36.6 Mobile Virtual Network Operators (MVNOs)
37 Slovenia
37.1 Market analysis
37.2 Telekom Solvenia
37.3 A1 Slovenia
37.4 Telemach Mobil
37.5 T-2
37.6 Mobile Virtual Network Operators (MVNOs)
38 Spain
38.1 Market analysis
38.2 Operator statistics
38.3 Movistar
38.4 Vodafone Spain
38.5 Orange Spain
38.6 Msmvil
38.7 Mobile Virtual Network Operators (MVNOs)
39 Sweden
39.1 Market analysis
39.2 Operator statistics
39.3 Telia Mobile
39.4 Tele2 Mobile
39.5 Telenor Mobile
39.6 Net4Mobility
39.7 Hutchison 3G Sweden
39.8 Mobile Virtual Network Operators (MVNOs)
39.9 Mobile Virtual Network Enablers (MVNEs)
40 Switzerland
40.1 Market analysis
40.2 Operator statistics
40.3 Swisscom Mobile
40.4 Sunrise
40.5 Salt Mobile
40.6 Mobile Virtual Network Operators (MVNOs)
40.7 Mobile Virtual Network Enablers (MVNEs)
41 Ukraine
41.1 Market analysis
41.2 Vodafone Ukraine (MTS Ukraine)
41.3 Kyivstar
41.4 Lifecell (Astelit)
41.5 Ukrtelecom (Utel/TriMob)
41.6 Mobile Virtual Network Operators (MVNOs)
42 United Kingdom
42.1 Market analysis
42.2 Hutchison 3
42.3 O2
42.4 Vodafone
42.5 EE
42.6 Mobile Virtual Network Operators (MVNOs)
42.7 Mobile Virtual Network Enablers (MVNEs)
