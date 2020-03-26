DUBLIN, March 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "2020 Cybersecurity Attorney Hourly Rate Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report details the hourly rates of Law Firms representing clients in matters relating to Cybersecurity and Data Privacy Matters including Data Breach Preparedness and Response, Infrastructure Cybersecurity, Government Contracting, Health Information Privacy and Security, Communications and Information Technology, Government Relations and Advocacy, Employee Data Privacy, International Cybersecurity, Privacy and Data Protection, Consumer Data Privacy, Financial Data Privacy and litigation against companies specializing in Cybersecurity and Data Privacy services.
The Report has 2 Sections: 1) Rates by Law Firm Revenue Group (AMLAW1 10, 50, 100, 101-200, 200 and Non-AMLAW) and 2) Rates by Individual Law Firm for 2015 - 2020.
Cybersecurity legal practice areas and matters related to Cybersecurity and Data Privacy are white-hot because of the significant financial and liability risk factors for companies. Data breaches have grown from an estimated 67M records exposed in 2005 to 471M in 2017-20182 due mainly to Equifax data breach on 7-September 2017. The growth in cyberattacks has driven Attorney hourly rates higher.
The author researches, reviews and analyzes hourly rates that are publicly disclosed of attorneys and support staff at currently 1,600 law firms representing over 12,000 client entities. Secondary public records research is performed to complete detailed engagement profiles of the attorneys and companies involved. Through this process we are able to provide actionable data to our users - mainly law firms and corporations - of the Attorney Hourly Rates Database to make 1) direct comparisons between attorneys and firms (as opposed to general averages of a collection of various firms' rates as found in surveys or e-billing services) and 2) important pricing and strategy decisions enterprise-wide or engagement-by-engagement.
In the Attorney Hourly Rates Database, all hourly rates, hours and fees for each individual attorney are cited as to the source. For example, the citation for a court filing includes: case name, case number, court, case filing date, filing number, filing description, attorney and support staff listed by full name, client name, hourly rate of each timekeeper, hours billed, total hours and the time period in which the work was performed. As mentioned, further secondary research is required to confirm experience levels (graduation and bar licensure years), bar state (in the United States) or bar country (outside of the United States), practice area(s) and primary industry of the client.
In order to provide this detailed level of clarity and transparency, analyst researches 1) public records in US State Courts, US Supreme Court, US Federal Courts - District, Appellate, Federal Circuit and Bankruptcy 2) publicly available budgets from municipalities, districts (school, water, environmental and others), counties and states where attorneys were hired to perform legal work for the public entity 3) registrations such SEC records and other publicly disclosed documents and 4) government affairs fees.
Since analyst researches, reviews and analyzes only publicly available information and cites the source of the information, the United States federal and state court systems easily recognize and accept the validity and veracity of the data in court. The data has been used and cited in several hundred United States federal and state court cases including the Supreme Court of the United States (Kirtsaeng v. John Wiley Publishing), Federal District Courts (The United States v. Apple), Appellate Courts including the Federal Circuit, Federal Bankruptcy (AMR Corporation, Chapter 11 bankruptcy case) and Adversary proceedings and major state courts mainly in California, Texas and New York.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Overall Rates by AMLAW Group
- AMLAW (1-10)
- AMLAW (1-50)
- AMLAW (1-100)
- AMLAW (101-200)
- AMLAW 200
- Non-AMLAW
2. Overall Rates by Law Firm
- Kirkland & Ellis LLP
- Latham & Watkins LLP
- DLA Piper
- Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom LLP
- Sidley Austin LLP
- Hogan Lovells LLP
- Morgan, Lewis & Bockius LLP
- Jones Day
- White & Case LLP
- Norton Rose Fulbright LLP
- Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher LLP
- Ropes & Gray LLP
- Greenberg Traurig LLP
- Weil, Gotshal & Manges LLP
- Mayer Brown LLP
- Davis Polk & Wardwell LLP
- Cleary Gottlieb Steen & Hamilton LLP
- King & Spalding
- Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan, LLP
- Cooley LLP
- Paul Hastings LLP
- Goodwin Procter LLP
- Reed Smith LLP
- Wilmer Cutler Pickering Hale and Dorr LLP
- Covington & Burling LLP
- Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld LLP
- McDermott Will & Emery LLP
- Orrick, Herrington & Sutcliffe LLP
- Morrison & Foerster LLP
- Squire Patton Boggs
- Winston & Strawn LLP
- Proskauer Rose LLP
- Arnold & Porter Kaye Scholer LLP
- Debevoise & Plimpton LLP
- Holland & Knight LLP
- Bryan Cave Leighton Paisner LLP
- Perkins Coie LLP
- Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati, PC
- Foley & Lardner LLP
- McGuireWoods LLP
- Willkie Farr & Gallagher LLP
- O'Melveny & Myers LLP
- Hunton Andrews Kurth LLP
- Vinson & Elkins LLP
- Fried, Frank, Harris, Shriver & Jacobson LLP
- Seyfarth Shaw LLP
- Baker & Hostetler LLP
- Lewis Brisbois Bisgaard & Smith LLP
- Nixon Peabody LLP
- Troutman Sanders LLP
- Nelson Mullins Riley & Scarborough LLP
- Polsinelli PC
- Locke Lord LLP
- Ogletree, Deakins, Nash, Smoak & Stewart, P.C.
- Fox Rothschild LLP
- Cozen O'Connor
- Womble Bond Dickinson
- Kilpatrick Townsend & Stockton LLP
- Jackson Lewis LLP
- Blank Rome LLP
- Jenner & Block LLP
- Schulte Roth & Zabel LLP
- Fenwick & West LLP
- Boies, Schiller & Flexner, LLP
- Ballard Spahr LLP
- Haynes and Boone, LLP
- Akerman LLP
- Crowell & Moring LLP
- Steptoe & Johnson LLP
- Davis Wright Tremaine LLP
- Husch Blackwell LLP
- Pepper Hamilton LLP
- Lowenstein Sandler PC
- Clark Hill Strasburger
- Bradley Arant Boult Cummings LLP
- Arent Fox LLP
- Munger, Tolles & Olson LLP
- Stinson LLP
- Snell & Wilmer LLP
- Kelley Drye & Warren LLP
- Wiley Rein LLP
- Saul Ewing Arnstein & Lehr LLP
- Thompson Hine LLP
- Knobbe Martens
- Patterson Belknap Webb & Tyler LLP
- Ice Miller LLP
- Butler Snow LLP
- Morris, Manning & Martin, LLP
- Curtis, Mallet-Prevost, Colt & Mosle LLP
- Armstrong Teasdale LLP
- Shumaker, Loop & Kendrick, LLP
- Spencer Fane LLP
- Arnall Golden Gregory LLP
- Nexsen Pruet
- Gibbons PC
