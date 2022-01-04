DUBLIN, Jan. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "3D Animation Market Research Report by Animation Technique, by Component, by Deployment, by End-User, by Region - Global Forecast to 2026 - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global 3D Animation Market size was estimated at USD 11.81 billion in 2020 and expected to reach USD 13.19 billion in 2021, at a CAGR 12.02% to reach USD 23.35 billion by 2026.
Market Statistics:
The report provides market sizing and forecast across five major currencies - USD, EUR GBP, JPY, and AUD. It helps organization leaders make better decisions when currency exchange data is readily available. In this report, the years 2018 and 2019 are considered historical years, 2020 as the base year, 2021 as the estimated year, and years from 2022 to 2026 are considered the forecast period.
Competitive Strategic Window:
The Competitive Strategic Window analyses the competitive landscape in terms of markets, applications, and geographies to help the vendor define an alignment or fit between their capabilities and opportunities for future growth prospects. It describes the optimal or favorable fit for the vendors to adopt successive merger and acquisition strategies, geography expansion, research & development, and new product introduction strategies to execute further business expansion and growth during a forecast period.
FPNV Positioning Matrix:
The FPNV Positioning Matrix evaluates and categorizes the vendors in the 3D Animation Market based on Business Strategy (Business Growth, Industry Coverage, Financial Viability, and Channel Support) and Product Satisfaction (Value for Money, Ease of Use, Product Features, and Customer Support) that aids businesses in better decision making and understanding the competitive landscape.
Market Share Analysis:
The Market Share Analysis offers the analysis of vendors considering their contribution to the overall market. It provides the idea of its revenue generation into the overall market compared to other vendors in the space. It provides insights into how vendors are performing in terms of revenue generation and customer base compared to others. Knowing market share offers an idea of the size and competitiveness of the vendors for the base year. It reveals the market characteristics in terms of accumulation, fragmentation, dominance, and amalgamation traits.
Company Usability Profiles:
The report profoundly explores the recent significant developments by the leading vendors and innovation profiles in the Global 3D Animation Market, including Adobe Systems Incorporated, Autodesk, Inc., Corel Corporation, Earlylight Media L.L.C., Epipheo, KYRO DIGITAL, MAXON COMPUTER GMBH, NVIDIA Corporation, Rip Media Group, Shoot You Ltd, Side Effects Software Inc., SPARKHOUSE, STUDIO B FILMS, INC, The Company Films, and THE DVI GROUP.
The report provides insights on the following pointers:
1. Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the key players
2. Market Development: Provides in-depth information about lucrative emerging markets and analyze penetration across mature segments of the markets
3. Market Diversification: Provides detailed information about new product launches, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments
4. Competitive Assessment & Intelligence: Provides an exhaustive assessment of market shares, strategies, products, certification, regulatory approvals, patent landscape, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players
5. Product Development & Innovation: Provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and breakthrough product developments
The report answers questions such as:
1. What is the market size and forecast of the Global 3D Animation Market?
2. What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 shaping the Global 3D Animation Market during the forecast period?
3. Which are the products/segments/applications/areas to invest in over the forecast period in the Global 3D Animation Market?
4. What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the Global 3D Animation Market?
5. What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the Global 3D Animation Market?
6. What is the market share of the leading vendors in the Global 3D Animation Market?
7. What modes and strategic moves are considered suitable for entering the Global 3D Animation Market?
Key Topics Covered:
1. Preface
2. Research Methodology
3. Executive Summary
4. Market Overview
4.1. Introduction
4.2. Cumulative Impact of COVID-19
5. Market Dynamics
5.1. Introduction
5.2. Drivers
5.2.1. Surge in adoption of visual effect technology in movies
5.2.2. Rapid adoption of 3D mobile applications and game and increased demand for high quality animation by customers
5.2.3. Rise in adoption of cloud technology by animation content producers
5.2.4. Growing trend of digital marketing
5.3. Restraints
5.3.1. Skilled labor and intense competition affecting pricing
5.3.2. Lack of investments
5.4. Opportunities
5.4.1. Integration of virtual reality and Artificial Intelligence for visual effects
5.4.2. Increasing use of 3D animation in medical sector
5.5. Challenges
5.5.1. Piracy issues
6. 3D Animation Market, by Animation Technique
6.1. Introduction
6.2. 3D modeling
6.3. 3D rendering
6.4. Motion graphics
6.5. Visual effects
7. 3D Animation Market, by Component
7.1. Introduction
7.2. Hardware
7.3. Services
7.4. Software
8. 3D Animation Market, by Deployment
8.1. Introduction
8.2. On-demand
8.3. On-premise
9. 3D Animation Market, by End-User
9.1. Introduction
9.2. Architecture & Construction
9.3. Education & Academics
9.4. Government & Defense
9.5. Healthcare & Life sciences
9.6. Manufacturing
9.7. Media & Entertainment
10. Americas 3D Animation Market
10.1. Introduction
10.2. Argentina
10.3. Brazil
10.4. Canada
10.5. Mexico
10.6. United States
11. Asia-Pacific 3D Animation Market
11.1. Introduction
11.2. Australia
11.3. China
11.4. India
11.5. Indonesia
11.6. Japan
11.7. Malaysia
11.8. Philippines
11.9. Singapore
11.10. South Korea
11.11. Taiwan
11.12. Thailand
12. Europe, Middle East & Africa 3D Animation Market
12.1. Introduction
12.2. France
12.3. Germany
12.4. Italy
12.5. Netherlands
12.6. Qatar
12.7. Russia
12.8. Saudi Arabia
12.9. South Africa
12.10. Spain
12.11. United Arab Emirates
12.12. United Kingdom
13. Competitive Landscape
13.1. FPNV Positioning Matrix
13.1.1. Quadrants
13.1.2. Business Strategy
13.1.3. Product Satisfaction
13.2. Market Ranking Analysis
13.3. Market Share Analysis, By Key Player
13.4. Competitive Scenario
13.4.1. Merger & Acquisition
13.4.2. Agreement, Collaboration, & Partnership
13.4.3. New Product Launch & Enhancement
13.4.4. Investment & Funding
13.4.5. Award, Recognition, & Expansion
14. Company Usability Profiles
14.1. Adobe Systems Incorporated
14.2. Autodesk, Inc.
14.3. Corel Corporation
14.4. Earlylight Media L.L.C.
14.5. Epipheo
14.6. KYRO DIGITAL
14.7. MAXON COMPUTER GMBH
14.8. NVIDIA Corporation
14.9. Rip Media Group
14.10. Shoot You Ltd
14.11. Side Effects Software Inc.
14.12. SPARKHOUSE
14.13. STUDIO B FILMS, INC
14.14. The Company Films
14.15. THE DVI GROUP
15. Appendix
