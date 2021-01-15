DUBLIN, Jan. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Digital Shipyard - Global Market Outlook (2019-2027)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
According to this report, the Global Digital Shipyard market accounted for $591.63 million in 2019 and is expected to reach $2,736.57 million by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 21.1% during the forecast period. Rising adoption of the digital twin in the shipbuilding industry, and increasing use of new manufacturing technologies in shipbuilding are the major factors propelling market growth. However, the increased vulnerability to cyber threats is hampering market growth.
Digital shipyard aims to address operational efficiency and effectivity, to make the marine industry safer, faster, and smarter. This has a dramatic impact on the cost and schedule and therefore is easy to define tangible benefit to shipyard operations during design, building, and service.
Based on the process, the manufacturing & planning segment is going to have lucrative growth during the forecast period due to manufacturing & planning is an important phase and plays a vital role in the implementation of the concept of digital shipyard. The process involves the use of various intelligent technologies such as additive manufacturing, robotic process automation, cloud computing & master data management, and blockchain.
By geography, Asia Pacific is going to have lucrative growth during the forecast period due to the presence of emerging economies such as China and India, that are modernizing and procuring marine vessels for the upgradation of their shipyards and to establish a strong foothold in the marine sector.
Some of the key players profiled in the Digital Shipyard Market include Inmarsat Plc, Ifs Ab, Siemens, Dassault Systemes, Aveva Group Plc, Accenture, Ibaset, Hexagon, Altair Engineering, Inc, Kuka Ag, Sap, Pemamek Ltd, Damen Shipyards Group, Kreyon Systems Pvt Ltd, Wartsila, Bae Systems and Kranendonk Smart Robotics.
What the report offers:
- Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments
- Strategic recommendations for the new entrants
- Covers Market data for the years 2018, 2019 2020, 2024, and 2027
- Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)
- Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations
- Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends
- Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments
- Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements
Key Topics Covered:
1 Executive Summary
2 Preface
2.1 Abstract
2.2 Stake Holders
2.3 Research Scope
2.4 Research Methodology
2.4.1 Data Mining
2.4.2 Data Analysis
2.4.3 Data Validation
2.4.4 Research Approach
2.5 Research Sources
2.5.1 Primary Research Sources
2.5.2 Secondary Research Sources
2.5.3 Assumptions
3 Market Trend Analysis
3.1 Introduction
3.2 Drivers
3.3 Restraints
3.4 Opportunities
3.5 Threats
3.6 Technology Analysis
3.7 End User Analysis
3.8 Emerging Markets
3.9 Impact of Covid-19
4 Porters Five Force Analysis
4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers
4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
4.3 Threat of substitutes
4.4 Threat of new entrants
4.5 Competitive rivalry
5 Global Digital Shipyard Market, By Capacity
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Medium Shipyards
5.3 Small Shipyards
5.4 Large Shipyards
6 Global Digital Shipyard Market, By Shipyard Type
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Military Shipyards
6.3 Commercial Shipyards
6.4 Civil
7 Global Digital Shipyard Market, By Technology
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Additive Manufacturing
7.3 Blockchain
7.4 Augmented Reality (AR)
7.5 Artificial Intelligence & Big Data Analytics
7.6 Cybersecurity
7.7 Cloud Computing & Master Data Management
7.8 Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT)
7.9 Digital Twin & Simulation
7.10 Robotic Process Automation
7.11 3D Printing
7.12 3D Modelling
7.13 Virtual Design
7.14 3D Scanning
7.15 High-performance Computing (HPC)
8 Global Digital Shipyard Market, By Digitalization Level
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Semi Digital Shipyard
8.3 Fully Digital Shipyard
8.4 Partially Digital Shipyard
9 Global Digital Shipyard Market, By Process
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Design & Engineering
9.3 Maintenance & Support
9.4 Manufacturing & Planning
9.5 Research & Development
9.6 Training & Simulation
10 Global Digital Shipyard Market, By End User
10.1 Introduction
10.2 Upgrades & Services
10.3 Implementation
11 Global Digital Shipyard Market, By Geography
11.1 Introduction
11.2 North America
11.2.1 US
11.2.2 Canada
11.2.3 Mexico
11.3 Europe
11.3.1 Germany
11.3.2 UK
11.3.3 Italy
11.3.4 France
11.3.5 Spain
11.3.6 Rest of Europe
11.4 Asia Pacific
11.4.1 Japan
11.4.2 China
11.4.3 India
11.4.4 Australia
11.4.5 New Zealand
11.4.6 South Korea
11.4.7 Rest of Asia Pacific
11.5 South America
11.5.1 Argentina
11.5.2 Brazil
11.5.3 Chile
11.5.4 Rest of South America
11.6 Middle East & Africa
11.6.1 Saudi Arabia
11.6.2 UAE
11.6.3 Qatar
11.6.4 South Africa
11.6.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa
12 Key Developments
12.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures
12.2 Acquisitions & Mergers
12.3 New Product Launch
12.4 Expansions
12.5 Other Key Strategies
13 Company Profiling
13.1 Inmarsat Plc
13.2 Ifs Ab
13.3 Siemens
13.4 Dassault Systemes
13.5 Aveva Group Plc
13.6 Accenture
13.7 Ibaset
13.8 Hexagon
13.9 Altair Engineering, Inc.
13.10 Kuka Ag
13.11 Sap
13.12 Pemamek Ltd
13.13 Damen Shipyards Group
13.14 Kreyon Systems Pvt Ltd
13.15 Wartsila
13.16 Bae Systems
13.17 Kranendonk Smart Robotics
