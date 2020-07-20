DUBLIN, July 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Digital Video Recorders (DVRs) - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Digital Video Recorders (DVRs) estimated at 279.3 Million Number of Households in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of 608 Million Number of Households by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 11.8% over the period 2020-2027.
The U.S. Accounts for Over 29.5% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 11.3% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027
The Digital Video Recorders (DVRs) market in the U.S. is estimated at 82.4 Million Number of Households in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 29.5% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of 106.5 Million Number of Households in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 11.3% through 2027.
Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 10.3% and 10% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 8.6% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach 106.5 Million Number of Households by the year 2027.The publisher brings years of research experience to this 20th edition of our report. The 121-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.
Key Topics Covered:
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
- TV DVRs: The Most Successful Form of Time Shifting TV Viewing Providing Entertainment at the Touch of a Button
- Recent Market Activity
- Steady Growth Projected over the Next Few Years
- Developed Regions: Prime Markets for TV DVRs
- Developing Regions Demonstrate Fastest Growth
- Healthy Outlook for the World Broadcasting Industry to Offer Trickle Down Opportunities
- Stable Economic Scenario to Underpin Unit Sales
- Global Competitor Market Shares
- Digital Video Recorders (DVRs) Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2018 & 2029
- Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Digitization of Television Broadcasting Provides the Foundation for DVR Market Growth
- Government Regulations on Digitization Bode Well for the DVRs Market
- Analog Switch-Off (ASO) in Select Countries
- DVRs Leverage Established DTH & Cable TV Domains to Thrive
- Increasing Number of Broadcast Channels Benefits Demand Growth
- Robust HDTV Penetration Boosts Demand for HD DVRs
- Multi-Room DVRs: The New Frontier for Growth
- Bottlenecks in On-Site Storage & Focus on Value Added Services Make Networked DVRs (nDVRs) Mainstream
- The Growing Trend Towards Cord Cutting Fuels Demand for OTA DVRs
- Interest in Cloud DVR Spills Over: A Review of What it Means for Conventional Box Type DVRs
- A Review of Select Cloud DVR Platforms
- Prevailing Macroeconomic Trends Provide a Fertile Environment for Growth
- Growth in Urban Households & Rising Living Standards
- Expanding Base of Middle Class Population Shifts Future Growth Opportunitiesto Emerging Markets
- Online Streaming (VOD) Emerges as a Threat to DVRs
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 59
