The Global Endpoint Security market accounted for $12.80 billion in 2019 and is expected to reach $26.65 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 9.6% during the forecast period. Some of the key factors driving market growth are the increasing security risks, rising policies like bring your own devices (BYOD) and growing use of smart devices. However, scepticism associated with cloud-based endpoint security is the restraining factor for the growth of the market.
The process of securing end-user devices like desktops, laptops and mobile devices is known as endpoint security. Endpoints serve as points of access to an enterprise network and create points of entry that can be exploited by malicious actors. Endpoint security software protects these points of entry from the risky activity and/or malicious attack.
By deployment mode, the cloud segment is expected to grow at a significant market share during the forecast period owing to its benefits including easy maintenance of generated data, cost-effectiveness and scalability. Based on geography, North America is anticipated to hold considerable market share during the forecast period due to the growing use of automation and increasing adoption of mobile devices.
Some of the key players in Endpoint Security Market include Cisco, Microsoft, Malwarebytes, Symantec, Panda Security, Kaspersky Lab, Check Point, McAfee, Trend Micro, Cylance, F-Secure, Bitdefender, Palo Alto Networks, Crowdstrike, Endgame, Rsa Security, Carbon Black, Fortinet, SentinelOne and Comodo.
What the report offers:
- Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments
- Strategic recommendations for the new entrants
- Covers Market data for the years 2018, 2019, 2020, 2024 and 2027
- Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities and recommendations)
- Strategic analysis: Drivers and Constraints, Product/Technology Analysis, Porter's five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, etc.
- Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations
- Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends
- Company Profiling with detailed strategies, financials and recent developments
- Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements
Key Topics Covered:
1 Executive Summary
2 Preface
2.1 Abstract
2.2 Stake Holders
2.3 Research Scope
2.4 Research Methodology
2.4.1 Data Mining
2.4.2 Data Analysis
2.4.3 Data Validation
2.4.4 Research Approach
2.5 Research Sources
2.5.1 Primary Research Sources
2.5.2 Secondary Research Sources
2.5.3 Assumptions
3 Market Trend Analysis
3.1 Introduction
3.2 Drivers
3.3 Restraints
3.4 Opportunities
3.5 Threats
3.6 Application Analysis
3.7 End User Analysis
3.8 Emerging Markets
3.9 Impact of Covid-19
4 Porters Five Force Analysis
4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers
4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
4.3 Threat of substitutes
4.4 Threat of new entrants
4.5 Competitive rivalry
5 Global Endpoint Security Market, By Deployment Mode
5.1 Introduction
5.2 On-Premises
5.3 Cloud
6 Global Endpoint Security Market, By Organization Size
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Large Enterprises
6.3 Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises
7 Global Endpoint Security Market, By Enforcement Point
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Mobile Devices
7.3 Point of Sale Terminals
7.4 Workstations
7.5 Servers
8 Global Endpoint Security Market, By Solution
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Endpoint Detection and Response
8.3 Encryption Technologies
8.4 Endpoint Protection Platform
8.4.1 Endpoint Device Control
8.4.2 Anti-Spyware/Anti-Malware
8.4.3 Endpoint Application Control
8.4.4 Firewall
8.4.5 Intrusion Prevention
8.4.6 Antivirus
8.5 Mobile Device Security
9 Global Endpoint Security Market, By Service
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Managed Services
9.3 Professional Services
9.3.1 Integration and Implementation
9.3.2 Training and Consulting
9.3.3 Support and Maintenance
10 Global Endpoint Security Market, By Application
10.1 Introduction
10.2 Web and Email Security
10.3 Patch Assessment
11 Global Endpoint Security Market, By End User
11.1 Introduction
11.2 Government and Public Sector
11.3 Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance
11.4 Investment Services
11.5 Energy and Power
11.6 Aerospace & Defense
11.7 Telecommunications and IT
11.8 Manufacturing
11.8.1 Process Manufacturing
11.8.2 Discrete Manufacturing
11.9 Retail and Ecommerce
11.10 Healthcare and Life Sciences
11.11 Other End Users
11.11.1 Media and Entertainment
11.11.2 Transportation and Logistics
11.11.3 Education
12 Global Endpoint Security Market, By Geography
12.1 Introduction
12.2 North America
12.2.1 US
12.2.2 Canada
12.2.3 Mexico
12.3 Europe
12.3.1 Germany
12.3.2 UK
12.3.3 Italy
12.3.4 France
12.3.5 Spain
12.3.6 Rest of Europe
12.4 Asia Pacific
12.4.1 Japan
12.4.2 China
12.4.3 India
12.4.4 Australia
12.4.5 New Zealand
12.4.6 South Korea
12.4.7 Rest of Asia Pacific
12.5 South America
12.5.1 Argentina
12.5.2 Brazil
12.5.3 Chile
12.5.4 Rest of South America
12.6 Middle East & Africa
12.6.1 Saudi Arabia
12.6.2 UAE
12.6.3 Qatar
12.6.4 South Africa
12.6.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa
13 Key Developments
13.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures
13.2 Acquisitions & Mergers
13.3 New Product Launch
13.4 Expansions
13.5 Other Key Strategies
14 Company Profiling
14.1 Cisco
14.2 Microsoft
14.3 Malwarebytes
14.4 Symantec
14.5 Panda Security
14.6 Kaspersky Lab
14.7 Check Point
14.8 McAfee
14.9 Trend Micro
14.10 Cylance
14.11 F-Secure
14.12 Bitdefender
14.13 Palo Alto Networks
14.14 Crowdstrike
14.15 Endgame
14.16 Rsa Security
14.17 Carbon Black
14.18 Fortinet
14.19 SentinelOne
14.20 Comodo
