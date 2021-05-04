DUBLIN, May 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Gaming Peripherals Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global gaming peripheral market was worth US$ 3.64 Billion in 2020. A Gaming peripheral is an auxiliary device that provides input and output for the computer and assists in enhanced gaming experience for the user. Gaming, in general, has evolved from board games and video games to a much more interactive and virtual set-up. With the introduction of PCs and the increased reach of the internet, there has been a significant growth in the development and commercialization of gaming. The gaming peripherals market can be segmented into various hardware products such as headsets, joysticks, mice, keyboards, and game pads. Based on the technology, it can be segmented into wired and wireless technology.
An increasing number of hard-core/casual gamers and the growing popularity of e-sports are among the key factors driving the global gaming peripherals market. E-sports and virtual games have led to the development of special gaming keyboards and gamepads which can be customized and provide better ergonomics to the user. Consumers increasingly demand an immersive and realistic gaming experience that has created a need for superior quality gaming consoles, whole body sensors, peripheral devices, etc.
Additionally, with the rise in the young working population, the affordability for gaming peripheral devices has also increased. Moreover, factors such as the introduction of augmented reality, virtual reality, high-definition displays, etc., are also projected to catalyze the growth of this market. Looking forward, the publisher expects the global gaming peripheral market to exhibit moderate growth during the next five years.
Competitive Landscape:
The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being Alienware, Logitech, Razer, Mad Catz, Turtle Beach, Corsair, Cooler Master, Sennheiser, HyperX, SteelSeries, Anker, Roccat, Reddragon, Das, Gamdias, Sades, etc.
Key Questions Answered in This Report:
1. What was the global gaming peripherals market size in 2020?
2. What are the key global gaming peripherals market drivers?
3. What are the major gaming peripherals industry trends?
4. Who are the leading gaming peripherals industry players?
5. Which is the gaming peripherals market breakup by region?
6. What are the major gaming peripherals distribution channels?
7. What is the most popular product type in the gaming peripherals market?
8. What are the leading types of gaming devices in the market?
9. What are the key technologies in the gaming peripherals market?
10. What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global gaming peripherals market?
Key Topics Covered:
1 Preface
2 Scope and Methodology
2.1 Objectives of the Study
2.2 Stakeholders
2.3 Data Sources
2.3.1 Primary Sources
2.3.2 Secondary Sources
2.4 Market Estimation
2.4.1 Bottom-Up Approach
2.4.2 Top-Down Approach
2.5 Forecasting Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Introduction
4.1 Overview
4.2 Key Industry Trends
5 Global Gaming Peripherals Market
5.1 Market Overview
5.2 Market Performance
5.3 Impact of COVID-19
5.4 Market Breakup by Product Type
5.5 Market Breakup by Gaming Device Type
5.6 Market Breakup by Technology
5.7 Market Breakup by Distribution Channel
5.8 Market Breakup by Region
5.9 Market Forecast
6 Market Breakup by Product Type
6.1 Headsets
6.1.1 Market Trends
6.1.2 Market Forecast
6.2 Keyboards
6.2.1 Market Trends
6.2.2 Market Forecast
6.3 Joysticks
6.3.1 Market Trends
6.3.2 Market Forecast
6.4 Mice
6.4.1 Market Trends
6.4.2 Market Forecast
6.5 Gamepads
6.5.1 Market Trends
6.5.2 Market Forecast
6.6 Others
6.6.1 Market Trends
6.6.2 Market Forecast
7 Market Breakup by Gaming Device Type
7.1 PC (Desktop/Laptop)
7.1.1 Market Trends
7.1.2 Market Forecast
7.2 Gaming Consoles
7.2.1 Market Trends
7.2.2 Market Forecast
8 Market Breakup by Technology
8.1 Wired
8.1.1 Market Trends
8.1.2 Market Forecast
8.2 Wireless
8.2.1 Market Trends
8.2.2 Market Forecast
9 Market Breakup by Distribution Channel
9.1 Online
9.1.1 Market Trends
9.1.2 Market Forecast
9.2 Offline
9.2.1 Market Trends
9.2.2 Market Forecast
10 Market Breakup by Region
10.1 North America
10.1.1 Market Trends
10.1.2 Market Forecast
10.2 Asia Pacific
10.2.1 Market Trends
10.2.2 Market Forecast
10.3 Europe
10.3.1 Market Trends
10.3.2 Market Forecast
10.4 Middle East and Africa
10.4.1 Market Trends
10.4.2 Market Forecast
10.5 Latin America
10.5.1 Market Trends
10.5.2 Market Forecast
11 SWOT Analysis
11.1 Overview
11.2 Strengths
11.3 Weaknesses
11.4 Opportunities
11.5 Threats
12 Value Chain Analysis
13 Porters Five Forces Analysis
13.1 Overview
13.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers
13.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
13.4 Degree of Competition
13.5 Threat of New Entrants
13.6 Threat of Substitutes
14 Price Analysis
15 Competitive Landscape
15.1 Market Structure
15.2 Key Players
15.3 Profiles of Key Players
15.3.1 Alienware
15.3.2 Logitech
15.3.3 Razer
15.3.4 Mad Catz
15.3.5 Turtle Beach
15.3.6 Corsair
15.3.7 Cooler Master
15.3.8 Sennheiser
15.3.9 HyperX
15.3.10 SteelSeries
15.3.11 Anker
15.3.12 Roccat
15.3.13 Reddragon
15.3.14 Das
15.3.15 Gamdias
15.3.16 Sades
